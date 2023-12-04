Vanessa Hudgens Seen On Beach In Gorgeous White Dress, And Now Rumors Are Swirling She Got Married

Vanessa Hudgens, who recently returned for a third Princess Switch movie , has been very successful with her acting career and her love life. She’s been dating Major League Baseball shortstop Cole Tucker for the past couple of years and just got engaged. But have the two tied the knot already? Rumors are circulating that the High School Musical star and her fiancé have gotten hitched after she was spotted wearing a gorgeous white dress on the beach.

When Vanessa Hudgens spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show about her engagement, she expressed that finding a venue was challenging for her and that she wished to just elope. However, did they go through with any elopement? People reported that a fan posted a photo on X of the actress/singer posing on the beach wearing a stunning white dress that could pass as a wedding dress. Her High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman also posted on her Instagram story footage of a tropical setting in Tulum, Mexico where the exchange of “I Dos” was believed to have happened. Coleman wrote in her caption, “Last morning in paradise.” As Hudgens’ rep hasn’t commented yet, I have a strong urge for some answers.

The Gimme Shelter star has had her love life public throughout her career. Her first public relationship was with Zac Efron who she met in 2005 when he became part of the cast of the High School Musical movies . Apparently, when Efron was picked as her Troy, she had a “meltdown” due to how “smitten” she was by him when he auditioned with her. But the two went their separate ways in 2010, but still remain good friends.

Then Hudgens’ next public relationship was with Elvis star Austin Butler in 2011 when they met at fellow High School Musical cast member Ashley Tisdale’s sister’s birthday party. They were together for over eight years until they broke up in 2020. As for how the two of them are now, the internet had some mixed reactions about a spicy comment she made about Butler's Elvis voice . But that was probably the internet spinning things out of proportion as the two have moved on with their lives with other people.

The 34-year-old actress met Cole Tucker in 2021 during a Zoom group meditation. The short-stop player caught her eye and she immediately DM’d him to get a conversation going. After their first weekend together, the Bandslam actress called her sister and said “I just met my future husband.” On February 9th, a joint Instagram post confirmed the loving couple got engaged in a proposal that was unexpected to her by the Seine in Paris. This followed a spooky bachelorette party where Hudgens was giving off some serious Corpse Bride vibes with her choice of white dress and her ladies-in-waiting posing with her in black attire. Apparently, Tucker was allowing his fiancé to take the reins on their wedding plans with a very relaxed approach. Relaxed like a spontaneous beach wedding with close friends and family?