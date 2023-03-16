Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Sheer White Dress And Channels Meghan Trainor For 'Mother' Vibes

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had a long and super successful career as an actress, appearing in both film and TV. While she stepped out of the limelight for a few years, she's once again on our television screens in Paramount+'s new series Wolf Pack. And while doing press for that new role, Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked a sheer white dress and channeled Meghan Trainor for 'Mother' vibes. She's a slayer, we shouldn't be surprised that she's slaying.

The generations of SMG fans out there were thrilled to see her back on our screens thanks to roles in Netflix's Do Revenge and Wolf Pack. She's also been going viral while doing press, including when she asked why so many people were calling her "mother" online. After learning it was a compliment, she's seemingly taking the mantle with pride. Case in point, an Instagram post which showed off her killer sheer look and included lyrics to Megan Trainer's new single "Mother." Check it out below:

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If Pedro Pascal is everyone's daddy, it looks like Sarah Michelle Gellar is mother. Since the two worked together (briefly) on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this certainly feels like a moment of synergy. Someone cue Meghan Trainer's new song, or play the new video featuring Kris Jenner.

Over the past few months there's been a trend of sheer looks happening in Hollywood, with various celebrities getting in on the fun. While this was originally rocked by Florence Pugh, Sarah Michelle Gellar looks absolutely stunning in the look seen above. And it's actually not the first time that Gellar rocked a see through look; she recently wore a dress with sheer panels while honoring Brendan Fraser.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wore her sheer white lace dress while attending a screening of Wolf Pack at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. In addition to posing with her cast mates, she also did a panel about the new show, which is available for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription. Buffy is back on TV, and she's still slaying... and looking great in the process.

As previously mentioned, Sarah Michelle Gellar recent went viral thanks to a clip of her asking a fan why so many people keep calling her "mother" online. The fan revealed this was a term of endearment, particularly for the queer community and Gen Z. Now that her confusion is cleared up, Gellar is seemingly taking that title and running with it, while also occasionally going viral in the process. You can check out that video below:

Honestly, the #WolfPack press cycle has been keeping us fed and @samdamshenas explaining to Sarah Michelle Gellar why gays call her “mother” and her saying how much she loves being an icon to us is exactly the kind of content I’m here for ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ib6ZMOW27LJanuary 27, 2023 See more

Of course, this discourse is nothing when compared to her Buffy co-star Pedro Pascal, who is constantly fielding question about being a heartthrob/ hot daddy. But the Mandalorian actor also seems to be taking this with stride, even joking about it during his SNL appearance.

Wolf Pack is currently streaming in its entirety on Paramount +, with the finale airing today. In the meantime check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.