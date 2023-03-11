Kris Jenner Showed Up In Meghan Trainor's Mother Music Video, And Her Kids Are So Here For It

Meghan Trainor has proven in the past couple of years how strong of a mother she is, getting healthy so that she could “be in a great place” for her son Riley , who she had in 2021. Now she said she feels “better than ever,” and that energy comes through in her new single, “Mother.” But if we’re talking about iconic moms in the world of entertainment, there’s really only one name that comes to mind, and Trainor just made an epic move by putting none other than Kris Jenner in her music video — much to the delight of her Kardashian children.

“Mother” is the first single off the deluxe edition of Meghan Trainor's Takin’ It Back album, interpolating the 1950s classic “Mr. Sandman.” Kris Jenner, matriarch and manager of the six Kardashian and Jenner siblings, and Trainor posted a clip of the music video to Instagram , showing The Kardashians star lip-synching to the Grammy Award-winner’s words:

Perhaps Kris Jenner, whose kids humorously dressed up as her to celebrate her 67th birthday last November, caught some of her offspring off-guard with the post, because Khloé Kardashian seemed surprised to see her mom in the starring role, commenting on Kris Jenner’s post:

Stop it I’m fucking screaming! I am fucking screaming! Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian also offered some proud praise for the famed momager, commenting:

THAT IS MY MOTHER 🔥

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories , gushing to her followers over how cute her mom is:

There haven't been public reactions yet from Kris Jenner's two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, but we can assume Kylie Jenner at least knew about the video, as her mom has admitted she's her favorite.

Kris Jenner is the epitome of glam in "Mother," sporting a platinum blonde bob to go with her white, puffy-shouldered gown and diamond jewelry, as she lip-synced the words from atop a pink podium. In another scene, her hair is back to her signature black, and she wears a full-length, black mermaid-style gown. You can see the full music video below:

Kris Jenner may be the mom of six, but there are a number of Kardashian-adjacent celebs who she claims as her own, and Khadijah Haqq McCray and Simon Huck were among the other famous names to fawn over the momager:

This wasn’t Kris Jenner’s first appearance in a major music video. She also appeared in Ariana Grande’s music video for “thank u next,” which spoofed the classic teen movie Mean Girls, with the reality TV mom playing — of course — Regina George’s “cool mom.”