Spoilers for Focker In-Law are ahead!

It’s been 16 years since the last time we hung out with Greg Focker and his in-laws, and it’s been 26 years since he met the parents . However, the various bits from those original Meet the Parents movies have stuck with me. So, I was thrilled to see so many A+ references to them in Focker In-Law. However, there was one callback in this project on the 2026 movie schedule that was very extreme.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures Paramount Pictures)

There Are Plenty Of A+ Meet The Parents Jokes In Focker-In-Law

As was to be expected when Ariana Grande joined Focker In-Law as the newest potential in-law, hijinks and lie detector tests were going to happen. Plus, with Ben Stiller’s Greg now in the position Robert De Niro’s Jack was in during the first movie, the script was flipped, which provided a fun foundation to return to some very funny gags.

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First of all, I thought the way they brought the lie detector back into this movie was delightful. Watching Olivia be tested was really funny, and knowing that Greg had to go through a much tougher version of that in Meet the Parents made the whole situation even better.

Getting into a specific Easter egg, I wasn’t expecting the Gaylord callbacks in this movie at all. As you might remember, Greg Focker’s legal name is Gaylord Focker. And in Focker In-Law, that comes up because his daughter, Samantha (Beanie Feldstein), will use it every now and again. I loved how casual the reference was, and I couldn't help but chuckle at the "if you know, you know" nature of this whole ongoing joke.

Of course, there were many other A+ Easter eggs and jokes that called back to the earlier movies – like everything having to do with the Circle of Trust and Owen Wilson’s character, Kevin. However, the one I really can’t get over has to do with Jinx the cat.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Gag Involving Jinx The Cat Was Actually Crazy

I expected some wild things to happen in Focker In-Law. To this day, I remember the shock I felt over the absolutely crazy situations that happened in Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ). However, I did not expect Jinx the cat to be taxidermied. I did not expect Jack’s dog, Lazarus, to have beef with the late cat. And I certainly did not expect the German shepherd to eat the taxidermied Jinx in the movie.

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Really, any moment involving the iconic cat made me crack up. I couldn’t get over the fact that they paid homage to him by having him taxidermied.

However, it was when Jinx got involved in a battle between Greg and Lazarus that I couldn’t keep it together. In an effort to get the dog off his back, Greg grabbed the cat and threw it. The dog went after it and ripped it to shreds.

My jaw was legitimately on the floor when this happened, and I was laughing so hard I was crying. Honestly, I couldn’t believe they went there with Jinxie. I mean, that cat was Jack's pride and joy, and now he's been ripped to shreds. However, it added to the glorious absurdity of this film.

Now, if you’d like to see this wild moment for yourself, you can catch Focker In-Law in theaters now.