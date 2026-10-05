One Detail About Taylor Swift’s Viral SNL Cake I Did Not Expect

OK, if you were on the Internet at all this weekend, you probably heard about Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance during her pal Dakota Johnson’s SNL episode. The news went around, partially because Taylor showing up anywhere will garner headlines, but also because Johnson’s third appearance on the sketch comedy series hit a separate weird milestone: midway through it, she turned 37.

SNL has shouted out cast member birthday s before, but this was a much rarer situation since it literally happened during the episode. As part of the festivities, at the end of the night, Taylor Swift came out and busted out a freaking beautiful birthday cake. I at first thought this might be a Swift birthday original, and while it proved to be store bought, it was absolutely a carefully thought out gesture. Here’s the moment:

Taylor Swift brings out a cake at SNL goodbyes for Dakota Johnson's birthday🥹❤️ - YouTube Watch On

Apparently, this was a Taylor Swift gesture, and one the cake baker who made the Tiffany’s box-colored cake had no idea what would happen on Saturday Night Live. One other detail I didn’t know but is pretty cool though? Apparently she was mimicking Swift’s own handwriting when she wrote the birthday message on the cake. Here’s an up-close-and-personal look at the cake.

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As part of this, I actually looked through some handwritten lyrics Swift has displayed at the Grammys Museum as well as some of the sourdough and baking labels she’s put together for friends like Selena Gomez. It does seem as if the cake maker may have been in the know about this being a cake from Swift and tried to emulate the handwriting accordingly. While I’d argue Swift’s handwriting is usually a bit messier when she’s scribbling down lyrics, she does like to do that think where some of her letters will be in print while others will be in cursive, as is shown on the cake.

The baker in question, Gaby Scelzo from Gaby Cakes, told People she had been watching the episode but didn’t actually think the cake would come into play.

I was falling asleep as I was watching the show. So the fact that she came out with it at the end was WILD.

Ultimately, I’d say it was a surprise for the baker and the actress herself, and was a memorable celebrity birthday that is the type of thing that could only happen for someone who is famous. Johnson seemed pretty excited about the cake when Swift busted it out, too. At that point it was past midnight, and it was her real birthday, after all. I’d say it’s a night both will remember all too well.

Now, I just gotta wonder: Will Swift herself will get the chance to be an upcoming SNL host for a third time coming up, too?