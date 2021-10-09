Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Celebrates Kelly And Zack's Anniversary With Adorable Throwback Pic

As far as favorite television couples go, Saved by the Bell’s Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris hold a special place in the hearts of many 1990s kids. By 2021 and thanks to streaming, multiple generations have viewed the ebb and flow of their relationship from high school sweethearts to the governor and first lady of California. But as much as fans love the couple, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar have their thoughts on the characters that have spanned nearly three decades. The iconic Zack/Kelly pairing recently celebrate a huge milestone in their marriage. Of course, Thiessen chose to acknowledge this special moment with an adorable photo.

The Saved by the Bell alum posted on Instagram to celebrate Zack and Kelly Morris’ 27th wedding anniversary on their special day. Thiessen’s post also marked the airdate of Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, which aired in 1994. She celebrated the couple’s anniversary by posting the following red carpet throwback photo with her and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

As seen in the photo, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar seemed pretty happy! As Thiessen mentioned in her caption, Zack and Kelly Morris have kept their marriage going after 27 years of wedded bliss. Of course, Thiessen loves posting a nice SBTB throwback. It was as if the fictional couple was going to celebrate their union with loved ones. It also showed how close Thiessen and Gosselaar have remained years after the original series ended, with the #friendsforever hashtag. But now, fans – new and old – get to revisit Zack and Kelly’s love.

Zack and Kelly Morris have come a long way from the halls of Bayside High. As mentioned before, Mr. and Mrs. Morris are now Governor and First Lady of California with their son Mac attending their alma mater. But of course, the journey to wedded bliss was a rough one. Fans witnessed Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski go on and off during their high school years, including multiple breakups and romantic schemes. Things didn’t become official until they reunited on Saved by the Bell: The College Years. After SBTB: Wedding in Las Vegas aired, viewers didn’t know what happened to the couple until the revival premiered in 2020.

With the SBTB reboot greenlit for a second season, devoted fans will hopefully get a bigger peek into Zack and Kelly Morris’ relationship, which would be refreshing. Maybe the Governor and First Lady of California will be able to celebrate their wedding anniversary in the new season. Until that happens, viewers can relive their romance through Saved by the Bell – original and revival – by streaming both shows on Peacock.