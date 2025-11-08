Why Scrubs’ Zach Braff And Donald Faison Think New And OG Fans Will Dig The Revival

In the age of revivals and reboots, fans will soon be graced with a new chapter of Scrubs. The medical sitcom joins a host of other series receiving the revival treatment, and it'll be premiering in February on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The Scrubs revival has long been in the works, and much of the cast will be returning, including Zach Braff and Donald Faison. With that, the two actors -- and real-life buddies -- shared thoughts on how the show will appeal to fans old and new.

Braff and Faison will be reprising their roles as JD and Turk, respectively, alongside Sarah Chalke as Elliot, with all three leading the revival and executive producing. The new show will also see more franchise OGs return, including John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes. With this new season, the producers have a chance to shed light on certain topics impacting the healthcare profession today. While speaking to People for their Sexiest Man Alive issue, Braff explained how the team is ensuring the show is fresh:

There's a very young writers’ staff along with some of the brilliant original writers on Scrubs, and I think this young, very diverse group of writers will help us crack that case.

A mixture of veteran and new writers could indeed insure that the series evolves but maintains its core essence. Of course, it can’t be exactly like the original series, especially since a lot of time has passed, but having both fresh eyes and seasoned writers could make it that much better. That’s not all that fans will be able to look forward to either as Faison added:

I think a lot of the story still holds up, too. You're still following your favorite doctors, your heroes to some people. Regardless of what's happened from season one through nine, the core story is still there, and people really want to see that.

Since a lot of the OG characters will still be present, it makes sense that the series would continue the story arcs fans have known and loved for years, while also telling a new narrative. Scrubs ended in 2010, so that’s 15 years of story that fans have missed out on, assuming that the revival takes place in real time. In theory, this could mean there will be a lot to catch up on, but Faison and Braff's comments are making me optimistic about what's to come.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Scrubs reboot will be available to stream on Disney+ once it premieres, and episodes of the OG show are currently available to stream on the platform. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

On another note, the revival will not simply copy the OG show. Creator Bill Lawrence, who isn’t heavily involved since he’s with Warner Bros. and Scrubs is a Disney show, said Braff wanted not to retread old ground. That's understandable since Braff's older and JD will likely be in a different place in his life as well.

As a fan of the original Scrubs, I am excited and nervous to see how the revival turns out. It goes without saying that TV offshoots can be hit or miss, but I'm keeping the faith that it'll work. Fans can judge for themselves when the first two episodes premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET and later becomes streamable with a Disney+ subscription.