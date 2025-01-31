See NFL Great Rob Gronkowski Making The Most Gronk Comment Ever When Talking About Another Athlete's Massive Arms
This is why we love this man.
Rob Gronkowski is known for many things — playing alongside Tom Brady for four Super Bowl wins, a couple of WrestleMania appearances, and maybe most of all for not being the brightest crayon in the box. This was pointed out time and again during The Roast of Tom Brady (available with a Netflix subscription), as he was the target of many of the roast's funniest and harshest jokes. Gronk is truly the gift that keeps on Gronking, as he dropped the most on-brand comment when discussing the size of another NFL athlete’s arms.
The Dudes on Dudes podcast features former New England Patriot teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski discussing (what else?) their favorite dudes. Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens falls into that category, and as they discussed the impressive workouts the running back posts to social media, Gronk felt compelled to share his personal experience with Henry. Be sure to watch this to the end for the most Gronk comment ever:
Gronk talks about the time he worked out with Derrick Henry!@Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/IOKWeNGcNgNovember 27, 2024
Did you catch that at the end there? Clearly “mesmerized” was the word Rob Gronkowski was going for, not “memorized.” With the way Derrick Henry’s arms and reported weight live rent-free in Gronk’s head, though, it does sound like he memorized everything about that workout.
The retired tight end went full conspiracy theory regarding Derrick Henry’s weight as Gronk told his co-host:
It’s all a ruse, Gronk said, jesting that the NFL would never allow a 280-pound running back, so they have to lie about how much muscle is packed onto those guns Derrick Henry calls arms in order to make him eligible. Gronk concluded:
I mean, this is why we love Gronk, is it not? It adds context to the jokes from The Roast of Tom Brady, where Nikki Glaser joked that The Masked Singer’s White Shark was the first person born with CTE, and Jeff Ross said the roast’s venue — The Forum — was also how Gronk counts to 5: “4, um, 5, um…”
Rob Gronkowski made jokes at his own expense that night, too, and he went wildly off-script, ad-libbing take-downs to ensure everybody else was getting hit just as hard as he was. That is the beauty of Gronk and why — three years after his NFL retirement — we all remain “memorized” by the former tight end.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
