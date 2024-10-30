After Shaun White And Nina Dobrev Got Engaged, Kendall Jenner, Paul Wesley And More Celebrated With Sweet Messages

There are plenty of sweet celebrity couples that are in the public eye right now, though I’d argue that one particularly lovely pairing is that of Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. Since they linked up in 2020, the two have seemed absolutely inseparable and have had some adorable moments. Considering all that, it's fair to wonder whether the two might take the next step in their relationship. Well, they’re taking the leap, as Dobrev and White have officially confirmed their engagement, and Kendall Jenner, Paul Wesley and more celebrated.

36-year-old Olympic snowboarder Shaun White popped the question in New York at the Golden Swan restaurant in late October. White apparently staged the whole event, even working with Vogue to send 36-year-old Nina Dobrev a fake dinner invitation to draw her to the location. When the actress arrived, per People , she was greeted by White, a photographer and beautiful surroundings. And, of course, Dobrev ultimately accepted the proposal (and 5-karat diamond ring), and you can see her reaction in White’s post:

Kudos to the athlete for putting in the work to pull off such a sweet proposal. Based on the photos, it looks like it was a moment that could’ve been ripped out of one of the best rom-coms . It’s hard not to be happy for the couple, and it’s definitely clear that others are sharing in their bliss. As previously mentioned, Kendall Jenner is living for the news, and Vampire Diaries fans may also relish the sweet reaction from Ms. Dobrev’s former co-star, Paul Wesley. Check out their responses and more below:

Congrats !!! 🥹❤️ - Kendall Jenner

🎉🎉👏👏 - Paul Wesley

Congratulations bro! 🍾 I’m so happy for you two!🥰 - Paris Hilton

Perfect. - Zoey Deutch

YESSSSSSSS - Sarah Hyland

Yes buddy!!!! 🎉 - Chace Crawford

I know this was y’all’s dream come true but let’s be honest, you made all of our dreams come true ❤️❤️❤️ love you. - Julianne Hough

Needless to say, there’s a lot of love emanating from the comment section, and you love to see it. Aside from celebrities, fans are also chiming in on the big news, which dropped on Wednesday. One might quickly imagine that the event was surreal, and that’s what the Fam star suggested when she told People about her reaction to her partner’s gesture:

I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him.

The road to this moment was one that was filled with a number of twists and turns for the couple. Apparently, the relationship began with an ego bruising , as Shaun White and Nina Dobrev visited a restaurant, where the former thought a few people recognized him. However, he was humbled when he discovered that the fans were actually looking to get a picture with Dobrev. The actress herself has also trolled White on a number of occasions, yet she supported him amid his final Olympic run in 2022.

Shaun White, who's addressed engagement talks before, was also by Nina Dobrev’s side following her dangerous dirt bike accident earlier this year. During that time, White shared a sweet photo of his partner, who tore her ACL and meniscus and fractured her knee. In just a few years, these two have seemingly been through thick and thin, solidifying themselves as a firm unit in the process.

As of right now, it’s unclear as to what kind of wedding plans the happy couple have in mind. Considering how early it is, though, they may not have even gotten down to those specifics. Let’s just hope that, whatever happens, the couple is able to proceed with their plans as they would like. Here’s to much happiness to them and continued love from friends, family and fans!