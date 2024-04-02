10 Shows Like The Last Of Us To Watch While We Wait For The New Season

So, is anyone else slowly dying as we wait for the next season of The Last of Us? Because I am.

As a massive fan of the games who was one of the first to watch The Last of Us on HBO , I knew that the series would receive a Season 2 order, but now that I'm waiting for The Last of Us Season 2 , I am slowly losing my mind because I need to see more Joel and Ellie, stat.

However, plenty of shows have similarities to The Last of Us, whether it be the content, the cast, or more. If you're looking for one, here are 10 great picks to watch while we wait for the second season.

Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is an award-winning miniseries about exactly what you would expect—the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and the story of what it did to the people there, as well as the aftereffects.

While Chernobyl isn't a zombie series or dystopian, I have to include it here because of Craig Mazin. For those who don't recall, Mazin is the co-creator of The Last of Us on HBO, and if you're looking for something with a similar vibe and tone, then Chernobyl is the way to go. The miniseries received tons of acclaim, so it's certainly worth watching the five episodes.

Stream Chernobyl on Max.

The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)

The Walking Dead is a series based on the comic franchise of the same name. It follows a group of survivors from Atlanta when the zombie apocalypse starts and how they try to stay alive and rebuild their lives afterward.

I think it's obvious why I would recommend this—both have some sick zombie kills, interesting characters, and plenty of Walking Dead villains to hate. While The Walking Dead's eleven seasons might sound daunting to complete at first, I can assure you it's worth the time.

As someone who followed the series for many years, all the way up to its emotional finale, this is the show that truly paved the way for zombies to become as huge as they are now – and I'm sure everyone at some point has wanted to be Rick Grimes.

Stream The Walking Dead on Netflix.

The Mandalorian (2019 – Present)

Oh, you knew this would be on here. The Mandalorian is one of the best Disney+ shows and follows the story of Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter who has to protect a child who can use the Force.

This is an easy recommendation for The Last of Us fans – not only does it have the found-family trope as we see in the show, but Pedro Pascal shines in his lead role. It's undoubtedly one of the best Disney+ Star Wars shows.

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.

All Of Us Are Dead (2022 – Present)

All Of Us Are Dead is a South Korean horror series following the lives of students who must survive when a zombie outbreak begins at their school and quickly spreads throughout their town.

I adored All Of Us Are Dead when it first came out. For The Last of Us fans, the zombies in here are almost creepier than the ones in the show and have some gnarly kills, but you'll end up loving these characters just as much as Joel and Ellie – and yes, I'm still waiting for Season 2.

Stream All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix.

From (2022 – Present)

From is a lesser-known series on MGM+ that tells the story of a group of survivors trapped in a town who can't get out, while simultaneously having to survive human-eating shapeshifters once night comes around.

I know that it's not as well-known, but From is legit the scariest show I've seen in years. If you love the thrilling aspect of The Last of Us, you'll really like this. The monsters are scary, the acting is great, and the story is filled with mysteries, all for the fans to unwrap.

Stream From on MGM+.

The Leftovers (2014 – 2017)

This supernatural TV show from HBO is one that you can't miss. The Leftovers tells the story of the world when suddenly 2% of the Earth's population vanishes. Now, the survivors have to figure out how to live without their loved ones.

2% doesn't sound like a lot, but 140 million people have disappeared into thin air. If that sounds wild to you, it's because it is. Like The Last of Us, this series is a dystopian show focusing on several different characters, and you'll find yourself easily connecting with them.

Stream The Leftovers on Max.

The Stand (2021)

Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, The Stand is another miniseries that follows the lives of the remaining human population after a lethal strain of influenza caused most others to die. The series focuses on two figures, one that is good and one that is evil, and how all of the survivors butt heads over who they support.

It's a King adaptation; you know it will be intriguing. If you love The Last of Us, you'll love the dystopian feeling, but stay for the incredible cast and even better story.

Stream The Stand on Paramount+.

The 100 (2014 – 2020)

One of the best CW shows, The 100, is a dystopian series about a group of 100 delinquent teenagers sent down from the sole surviving space station that houses the last of humanity. There, they are forced to go to Earth to see if it's possible to recolonize after a nuclear disaster decades ago.

As someone who has watched all seven seasons, I think it's an excellent show for those who miss The Last of Us. There's plenty of drama and relationships you'll love, and that survival aspect makes it so thrilling. Plus, there are several excellent character arcs here that are top-tier.

Stream The 100 on Netflix.

Attack On Titan (2013 – 2023)

As someone who loves anime, I think it would be a sin not to include Attack on Titan. The series follows the supposed remnants of humanity, who live within giant walls to protect themselves from humongous humanoid creatures called Titans that feast on humans. The series centers on Eren Yeager, a young man who aims to kill all Titans.

That is all I can say without spoiling any of it. When I tell you this show is probably one of the best anime shows there is, I'm not joking. You'll love it if you like The Last of Us because it's all about humans surviving crazy circumstances and the family we make along the way, but the twists in every single arc of Attack on Titan are so phenomenal you'll stay for that.

Stream Attack on Titan on Crunchyroll.

Game Of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

Last but not least, we have Game of Thrones. The series follows several characters battling for the ultimate title – the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay had substantial roles in Game of Thrones, and if you love the characters – and how quickly they die – in The Last of Us, this is the show for you. From the incredible Game of Thrones cast to the battle scenes and much more, you'll binge Game of Thrones from beginning to end within a few weeks.

Stream Game of Thrones on Max.

This makes me want to watch The Last of Us Season 2, and my patience is growing thin, but these shows can hold me over until then. It's time to rewatch Attack on Titan for the millionth time.