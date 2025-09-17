Even Big Marvel Stars Like Simu Liu Get Starstruck On The Set Of Avengers: Doomsday, Sometimes: ‘I’m Human, After All’

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is the kind that will get any movie fan excited. Marvel had us staring at chairs for several hours in order to learn just who would be in the movie, and we enjoyed every minute of it. The fact that we’ll get to see so many big names and big characters on screen together in the upcoming Marvel movie is going to be incredible, and even members of the Doomsday cast feel that way.

When Simu Liu returns as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, it will be only his second live-action appearance in the role. As such, while speaking with Japanese publication The River, Liu admitted to feeling anxious when it comes to filming with so many “amazing” people. Liu said (translated from Japanese via Google Translate)...

My emotions are a mix of great feelings and excitement, as well as fear and anxiety. I'm human, after all. I'm with some amazing people, so I do feel anxious at times. But everyone is so wonderful, and it doesn't really feel like work every day.

While we’ve been promised a sequel to Shang-Chi, nothing has materialized, a fact that has seemingly frustrated Liu as much as anybody. Doomsday will mark the character’s return, while Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is now handling Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Compared to the likes of a returning Robert Downey Jr., whom Liu says he was “blown away by,” and Chris Hemsworth, the Shang-Chi star is a relative newcomer to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upper levels of Hollywood. Liu is clearly a little starstruck as he’s working alongside actors he greatly admires. He continued…

Every day feels like a dream. I get to go to work and work with people I respect and admire. Some of them are actors I watched when I was little, even before I wanted to be an actor. I can't believe I'm working with such people and learning from them. It's an incredible feeling to be able to listen to their stories, suggest things to them, and even do scenes with them.

Considering that Alan Cumming apparently didn’t get to interact with many other stars, because he apparently didn’t even know who he was supposed to be fighting or sharing scenes with, it sounds like Simu Liu had a much better experience filming Doomsday.

With so many members of the Doomsday cast, and little specific information regarding what the actual plot of the movie is, it’s impossible to even guess what sorts of scenes Simu Liu was filming, or with whom. Since Liu mentioned Downey by name, implying that he has seen some of his Doctor Doom scenes. So it's at least possible that the two share moments on screen.

If that's the case, then perhaps Shang-Chi's return to the MCU will be the triumphant one we've been waiting for. We'll find out when Avengers: Doomsday arrives next year.