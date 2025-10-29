Ego Nwodim Admits SNL 'Can Be Such A Challenging Place' After Her And Heidi Gardner's Exits
Two former SNL cast members discuss how difficult working there can be.
Saturday Night Live has been going for more than 50 years. In that time, it's produced eras considered good and eras considered not so good. But it’s always been a place where great comedians get their starts, and occasionally a place of controversy when those comedians leave. This past summer’s Season 51 cast shakeup was significant as it included two long-serving members, both leaving the show.
Both Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim departed SNL during the hiatus. Gardner had been on the show for eight seasons while Nwodim had been there for seven. In addition to being SNL vets, the two are also good friends, and Gardner recently appeared on her friend's podcast, Thanks Dad, and they talked about how important their friendship was working together in a place that she called “not the easiest place to work.” Nwodim said…
While neither comedian goes into a great deal of detail, it’s clear that Saturday Night Live was a very competitive place. Many former Saturday Night Live cast members have spoken about the struggles that they have had on the show, the frustration that comes with sketches being cut or otherwise not getting the best opportunities. Seth Myers once put a hole in a wall over losing a sketch. Tempers can run high.
If anything, this makes the friendship between Gardner and Nwodim all the more impressive, as the two were, at least to some degree, competing with each other while working on Saturday Night Live together. While the two were clearly able to enjoy the success of their friend, they also joked that it was rare for them to succeed equally at the same time. Nwodim credits Gardner, calling her a “light” at SNL during their time. She said…
Heidi Gardner’s departure from SNL was something of a shock, given her tenure on the show and her general popularity. She was one of several cast members who were let go between seasons, which is common for the show, but something of a rarity for those who make it past a certain point. Ego Nwodim’s departure was surprising only for the fact that it happened last month. In her case, the decision to leave was hers.
While SNL may not be an easy place to work, there's no indication that either Gardner or Nwodim regret anything that happened. They both found success there, and friendship, and will almost certainly continue both going forward.
