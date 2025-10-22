‘I Know That’s Rude.’ Emma Stone Talks Putting Popcorn In Louis Vuitton Dress Pockets And Getting It Everywhere On The SNL Set

As many fans of Saturday Night Live know, the historic sketch show hit a monumental landmark in the 2025 TV schedule. Of course, I’m talking about the series’ 50th season and the huge star-studded reunion that drew in seemingly all of Hollywood, including Emma Stone. The Five Timers Club member showed up in an incredible red Louis Vuitton structured gown, complete with popcorn in the pockets. She shared why she accessorized the gown with the tasty treat, even though it was messy.

Though Season 51's guest list is growing by the week, Stone reminisced about the big SNL event from the spring. While in conversation with Vogue, she shared more insight into the Nicolas Ghesquière-designed outfit and how Lorne Michael’s favorite cinematic snack became the star of the show. Though the Poor Things star did recognize that the statement accent piece was a hit, it was ultimately rude because of the trail she left behind her:

I thought it's a 50th anniversary. Let's do a tribute to Lorne with popcorn. First of all, rude, because look at the ground, I trailed popcorn everywhere I went and I know that's rude and I don't think that it's not rude and I'm sorry, but at the same time, did a lot of people eat popcorn outta my pockets, yes. People were very excited that there was just free popcorn.

Stone’s red showstopper certainly was a memorable style moment and a sweet way to liven up the SNL 50th anniversary celebration (still available with a Peacock subscription). But, as you’ll see, there is a literal trail of popcorn behind her. Still, it seems worth the rudeness, and at least it wasn’t anything messier like M&Ms or other movie theater treats. Check out the quirky accessory to Emma Stone’s stunning Louis Vuitton dress:

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images)

From the sounds of it, the stressful but spectacular celebration of 50 years proved to be quite the show for everyone. With generations of Studio 8H alumni working together as well as celebrity encounters like Jason Momoa meeting Meryl Streep, I’m sure many who passed the La La Land actor’s popcorn pockets couldn’t help but take a beat with her. I know I’d be passing her at least a couple times over to just take in the room.

As we’ve come to know Stone over the years, her offscreen presence is as entertaining as she is on screen. Her movies in the 2025 movie schedule that follow her peppy popcorn look are just as satiating. Earlier this year, she was in Ari Aster’s comedy western Eddington, and has Bugonia, a comedy sci-fi film, right around the corner on October 31. I think it's a safe bet that a box of popcorn is the perfect pick for both flicks!

There are a few things we can learn from Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton popcorn dress. First, a good show needs popcorn to make the event even better. Second, people love free popcorn. And third, maybe hire a small cleanup crew if your gown happens having falling parts. But overall, Stone’s ability to have fun and pay homage where it’s due is next level.