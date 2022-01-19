SNL Vet Chris Rock Shares Thoughts On Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kanye West

As Kim Kardashian continues to deal with issues surrounding Kanye West and their family amid the couple’s impending divorce, all while navigating a new romance with Pete Davidson, one celeb has had something of a behind-the-scenes look at the newsworthy entertainers. Chris Rock, the famed comedian and former Saturday Night Live host, is a longtime friend of Ye’s, and he was there when it all began between Kardashian and the King of Staten Island.

Chris Rock made a cameo appearance on SNL's October 9 episode, when Kim Kardashian guest-hosted, and was among a number of famous faces vying for Kardashian’s love in a sketch spoofing The Bachelorette. Rock joined John Cena, The Boys’ Chase Crawford, NBA star Blake Griffin and others in the parody, and the former cast member told Dana Carvey and David Spade on their new Fly on the Wall podcast that he thought at the time that Pete Davidson might just shoot his shot with the influencer.

So I’m at the Kim show — by the way, Kim was incredibly funny — and I’m sitting backstage, and I was like, ‘Who’s it gonna be?’ Because, like, it’s not me, she probably met Blake Griffin already. You know, maybe Pete. This might be it.

Even though Pete Davidson wasn’t even part of the segment that had Kim Kardashian picking from some very eligible bachelors, it seems like Chris Rock saw some potential sparks between the comedian and the reality star (who did share a kiss on a different sketch during the episode). Rock and the podcast hosts noted that Davidson is charming and, more importantly, tall, and the Spiral star had nothing but kind words for the couple.

They’re both lovely people, by the way, so I wish them well.

As Chris Rock looked at who at the Saturday Night Live taping might try to make a move on Kim Kardashian, he said he ruled out those who were otherwise involved or had possibly already met Kim Kardashian — including Blake Griffin, who previously dated Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner. He also took himself out of contention, saying he was “more of a Khloé guy,” in reference to Kim’s sister. And for those wondering, Rock said he’d never consider making a move on Kim anyway, because he’s friends with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West.

Dana Carvey and David Spade were interested in their fellow Saturday Night Live alum’s connection to the “Gold Digger” rapper, asking how “crazy” Ye is in real life. Chris Rock, who appeared on Kanye West’s 2010 song “Blame Game,” joked that his friend can be a lot to handle.

He’s an eccentric guy, you know? With Kanye I always go, ‘Is he worth it?’ and it’s like, ‘So far!’ Just as an artist, it’s like he puts you through a lot but you’re like, ‘Okay, the record’s pretty great! I love these sneakers!’

Of course there's more to their friendship than what Chris Rock thinks about Kanye West's creative and business endeavors, but it was funny for the comedian to acknowledge Ye's eccentricity in such a way. He clearly has lots of love for all involved, even as things between the other three celebs remain complicated.