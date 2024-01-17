Sofía Vergara Has A Fun Take On Dating In New York After Split From Joe Manganiello

After seven years together, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello got a divorce during the summer of 2023. However, while splits like this are never easy, and the Emmy-nominated actress “knew” it would play out publicly , she’s stayed fairly positive about the whole situation. Now, she’s opening up about her dating life, and while promoting her new film in New York City, she realized that it’s a pretty great place to date.

While chatting about how cold it currently is in New York (the AGT judge is there to promote her new film, Griselda), Jimmy Fallon asked the actress about her thoughts on the city that never sleeps. She immediately shared on The Tonight Show that NYC is the place to be for dating, noting that she’s newly single, and she loves it:

I love it. Who doesn’t love New York City? I mean it’s the people, it’s the energy, it’s, you know, I think you have more options with men also. I’m single now. So in New York there’s not only like actors, writers, you know, directors. I’m gonna spend more time in New York.

Responding to that, Fallon mentioned that the city has a fabulous food scene, and Vergara reiterated the fact that the great restaurants help her dating life, as she stated:

There’s great food for when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes.

Overall, she is loving life, and living it up in New York City, and you can see her whole light-hearted back and forth about it in the full interview from the late-night program:

Following news of Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce, it was quickly alleged that while they were both reportedly sad about the split, the Hot Pursuit star was “fortunate anyway,” as they both have good lives. While irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for their divorce, there have been claims that their different ideas about having kids could have impacted their relationship. It was also reported that as they worked through their separation, while there were specific requests , they weren’t “bitter or out for revenge.”

During America’s Got Talent’s run last season, Howie Mandel even cracked jokes about Vergara and her divorce , and she had a great reaction to it all. Based on how she has been acting since the break-up, and her positive outlook on life, it really seems like she’s doing well, despite going through a divorce, which while not terrible likely wasn’t easy. So, overall, she’s maintaining a good sense of humor, and moving forward with her life – and that includes dating in NYC.