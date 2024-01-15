‘I Knew It Was Gonna Happen’: Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Divorce From Joe Manganiello Playing Out Publicly

In July 2023, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirmed they were divorcing after seven years of marriage. The dissolution of the marriage has drawn a lot of attention from the public, though that hasn’t come as any surprise to Vergara. While opening up about her divorce from Manganiello, the America’s Got Talent judge acknowledged that such attention comes with the territory when it comes to celebrities like them.

Vergara spent some time talking about her separation from Manganiello while being interviewed by CBS Sunday Morning about her new miniseries Griselda, which Netflix subscribers will be able to stream starting Thursday, January 25. Although the actress wasn’t surprised by so many people being interested in her and the Magic Mike alum going their separate ways, she did note that the press has handled the story better than she thought it would, saying:

Of course. You're like, you know, you're out there and people know. That's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can't hide those things. It wasn't bad. … I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, you know, how they usually [do], and I was surprised. No, they kind of, like, just said what it was, and that was it. And I've been moving on.

Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce confirmation came shortly after the former celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy, and the latter was absent from that big trip. After the divorce was made official, it was reported that one of the underlying reasons for them not sticking together was that Manganiello desired to have children, which Vergara wasn’t interested in doing. It was also noted, though, that the two were “living different lives” and “rarely on the same page,” so it was only a matter of time before it came time to “call things off.”

Despite Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage not working out, towards the end of July 2023, the Modern Family alum was reportedly feeling “very fortunate” in the aftermath, and six months later, she’s still hanging in there. While there haven’t been any updates lately on how the divorce itself has been coming along, Vergara being single again certainly hasn’t died down as a public topic. Back in August, fellow AGT judge Howie Mandel cracked a joke about the divorce on the NBC series, and by the following October, he was going all-in on playing matchmaker for his coworker.

Along with starring in and executive producing Griselda, Vergara voiced Dolores the Couch in the 2023 movie release Strays, which also featured the vocal talents of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park. As for Manganiello, last year saw him starring in The Kill Room and briefly reprising Big Dick Richie in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. He’ll next be seen hosting Deal or No Deal Island, which joins AGT on the NBC programming block.

We’ll keep you apprised on more news concerning both Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s professional and personal lives here on CinemaBlend. Don’t forget to also look through our 2024 TV schedule to learn what new and returning shows are coming up.