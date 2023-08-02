Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Had Some Specific Divorce Requests, But There’s One Thing They Aren’t Arguing Over

Divorces can get messy as a couple works to split up their assets and figure out custody for children and pets. However, when it comes to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce , some of these negotiations have reportedly gone quite smoothly. This was apparently the case when it came to their dog Bubbles, as they came to an agreement about her allegedly without arguing.

The America’s Got Talent judge noted her requests to keep jewelry, art, earnings and more recently. However, when it comes to their dog, she apparently is more than willing to give her ex-husband full custody. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello apparently agreed that Bubbles, their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, would stay with the Magic Mike star according to The Daily Mail . Per this report, the Modern Family alum “graciously” made this agreement too, as an insider claimed:

Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their breakup.

The source then went on to say the decision was reportedly easily made, and they didn’t argue over it at all. They also claimed that Vergara has been very kind in this section of the negotiations, as they said:

Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she's letting Joe have custody. He said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.

While Vergara adopted the dog, the article made it very clear that Bubbles and Manganiello are much closer. It noted that the True Blood star would take the pup with him everywhere. An insider explained:

He always had that little dog is in arms. He even took Bubbles to a concert. The two are inseparable. The only time I've seen Joe without Bubbles was when he was actually on-camera working.

This insider also claimed that if the dog could speak she would only want to stay with Manganiello. Vergara joked on The Ellen Show two years ago that she doesn’t have a dog, “Joe has a dog.” She also humorously said, “[Bubbles] has taken everything that was mine.” The actress made sure to note on tha talk show that it was not her ex-husband’s fault, the dog is simply “obsessed with him.”

Overall, it seems like this divorce is playing out fairly peacefully. Vergara apparently “feels very fortunate,” even though she’s sad the marriage didn’t work out. It’s also been claimed that there is really “no drama” between the two, despite rumors that Manganiello’s career path hurt their relationship .

In the case of their dog Bubbles, it seems like their divorce is moving along relatively smoothly. They reportedly came to this agreement with no agrument, and as more news comes out about how their split will affect their lives moving forward, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.