‘That’s A Grandma!’: Sofia Vergara On Disagreeing With Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello About Having Kids And The Idea Of Being A New Mother In Her 60s

2023 marked a major change in Sofia Vergara’s personal life. It was reported in July of that year that she and Joe Manganiello were divorcing after seven years of marriage. The Colombian actress didn’t say too much on the matter in the immediate aftermath but has been opening up over the past several weeks. Vergara knew the split would play out publicly and eventually revealed that the main reason for it was the fact that Manganiello wanted kids while she did not. Now, sharing even more thoughts on the (non-contentious) disagreement she and her former spouse had while also getting honest about the notion of having become a new mother in her 60s.

The 51-year-old actress has seemingly had no problem opening up about various aspects of her life and career both now and throughout the course of her career. (That includes how her “boobs” have opened doors for her in Hollywood.) She got particularly candid in a wide-ranging interview with DailyMail.com . When the subject of her marriage to the Magic Mike alum came up, she shed more light on her rationale for not wanting kids. Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like she was so keen on having another child:

Joe was four years younger than me and he’d never had kids. He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like: ‘Imagine, when this child would be ten years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma!’

To be clear, plenty of women have had children later in life and have likely served as great mothers. There’s also nothing wrong with being a “grandma.” One can still understand the point that the former Modern Family cast member is trying to get across, though. Simultaneously, Joe Manganiello’s desire to have kids is also valid. But, having been through parenthood with her now-32-year-old son, Manolo, it’s not something the actress wants to dive back into later in life. Additional comments the Emmy nominee shared also seem to suggest that she’s not sure if she has the time to commit to a new baby at this point in her career:

I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me.

She is a busy lady these days. Since 2020, she’s served as a judge on America’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Right now, she’s also receiving praise for her performance as the titular drug kingpin in the limited series Griselda (which resulted in a lawsuit for the actress) . She’s also joined the cast of the upcoming Despicable Me 4. So I can admittedly see why she wouldn’t want to put everything on hold to care for another little one. With all of that said though, she is looking forward to becoming a grandmother, and she shared a joke about that dynamic:

I’m 51, my son is 32. I’m ready to play with my grandson and then when I’m done it’s: ‘OK, take it. It’s yours!’

I don’t know about you, but I think the Strays alum would make a fun grandma. And given her personality, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if she proceeds to spoil the child. Let’s hope she gets the chance to experience such joy at some point in the future. Also, more immediately, fans can continually wish her well as she enters this new phase in her life.