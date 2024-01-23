Sofia Vergara Gets Real About Her 'Boobs' Opening Doors In Hollywood And The Real Reason For That Joe Manganiello Split

With a highly anticipated and long-awaited new Netflix show set to debut, Sofia Vergara will finally be back in the world of scripted TV for the first time since Modern Family wrapped in 2020. For better or worse, she’ll be promoting the show as a single woman now, having split from former hubby Joe Manganiello in July 2023, and she opened up about the core reason for the divorce, while also reflecting on how much her “giant boobs” were a career booster early on.

In an interview with El País , Vergara was asked about comparing her own life to Griselda’s, specifically in terms of having her “tits and ass” talked about as much as her innate talents and prowess. When asked if such language sounded familiar, the America’s Got Talent host agreed, saying:

Of course it does. It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad. On the contrary, I’m grateful for [my] life. My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here.

For all the arguably problematic issues floating around the idea of someone's boobs being a surefire way to climb the later of success, the most important factor in this specific case is that Sofia Vergara used her natural gifts to gain a genuine advantageous leg up in the entertainment industry. And that she doesn't feel bad or ungrateful about it. Work it without regretting it, girl!

To that end, Vergara continued, saying if her body turned heads in her direction, it’s been her hard work ethic, dedication, and positive personality that has held the attention. She’s not afraid of other women who may be perceived as prettier or as having a better physique, because she knows she’s talented, and doesn’t let others opinions hold her back. That kind of confidence should be sold in pill form, and if it also manages to keep one looking as young as Vergara has for so many years, all the better.

Sofia Vergara Reflects On Reason For Joe Manganiello Divorce

This outlook and this self-acceptance may or may not have played a part in her eventual drifting away from Joe Manganiello during their seven-year marriage, but it's important to address that Sofia Vergara doesn't seem to be harboring any major regrets about the way things went. Speaking about her personal life, she confirmed that her lack of interest in becoming a "new" mom in her 50s was a driving factor, saying:

Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.

At this point in her life, Sofia Vergara's boobs are no longer in "motherly sustenance" mode, and nor are they in "open professional doors" mode. But they do seem to be something of a bonus for "single woman starting to date again" mode.

While it’s not clear how much of a process her boobs went through for her new project, Vergara did indeed go through a bit of a transformation for her new streaming series Griselda, the crime drama for which she stars as the drug cartel queen Griselda Blanco. The new show will be available on January 25 for everyone to stream with a Netflix subscription , although a recent lawsuit from the kingpin’s son is attempting to stall that release.