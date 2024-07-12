Someone Got A NSFW Hawk Tuah Simpsons Tattoo, And A Former Showrunner Shared His Thoughts

One of the best Simpsons episodes if you're new to the show is undoubtedly “22 Short Films About Springfield.” That's the episode that includes the famed “Steamed Hams” sketch that’s still a viral delight to this day. That segment in particular is applicable to what I’m about to share with you, as someone got an NSFW tattoo that somehow combined The Simpsons and the “Hawk Tuah” meme, and a former showrunner shared his thoughts.

And I’m sure those thoughts are similar to mine when I first saw this… piece, because all I could think of was Superintendent Chalmers yelling, “Good LORD! WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THERE?” But why should I have all the fun here? You can see the very, and I mean very NSFW tattoo below, as well as the reaction from Simpsons vet Bill Oakley:

and why the need to draw this in Simpsons style for God's sake https://t.co/9YFKLeQ9NFJuly 12, 2024

Now I don’t mean to get all “Won’t someone please think of the children?” on you all here, but what in the world is going in here? I couldn’t agree with Mr. Oakley’s reaction more, as I can’t see the appeal of permanently sporting this unholy union of one of the best sitcoms ever and the recent internet meme involving former schoolteacher Haliey Welch.

I get that her popularity is certainly hot at the moment, especially with stories involving the “Hawk Tuah” Girl’s recent meet up with Shaq taking the internet by storm. But how is this not something a person regrets after longer than the 20 minutes it took to dream up? And what’s more, if they really wanted to pay tribute to Ms. Welch, why did they include a nude woman in the style of The Simpsons to complete the look?

Perhaps the craziest aspect that boggles my mind is that this anonymous appendage must belong to a fan of Matt Groening’s landmark network animation creation. And to their credit, they chose an artist that can nail The Simpsons signature art style to a tee, for better or worse.

However, unless they’re a really young fan who hasn't experienced the joys of growing up with early era Simpsons , they should remember the very first lesson we learned at the expense of Bart Simpson in “Simpsons on a Open Fire.” That lesson was that tattoos are permanent, very expensive/painful to remove, and prone to buyer’s remorse.

Look, after the journey we’ve just taken, I think it’s time for a palette cleanser, don’t you? With that in mind, let’s circle back to the beginning, a more innocent time, and watch “Steamed Hams” together, shall we?

Steamed Hams - YouTube Watch On