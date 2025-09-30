Tony Goldwyn Talks Still Feeling Like ‘The New Kid’ On Law And Order, Despite 7 Seasons Of Scandal
Here's what he told us.
NBC’s Law & Order Thursdays have returned with new episodes airing in the 2025 TV schedule and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription, and the franchise reaches two notable milestones this fall. Not only is this year the 35th anniversary of the franchise as a whole, but September also marked the 25th anniversary of the original Law & Order pilot. Tony Goldwyn, who plays DA Baxter, opened up to CinemaBlend about still feeling like “the new kid” in his third season despite his many years of network TV experience, including Scandal.
Even before the Season 25 premiere that included an unceremonious cast change, the Law & Order franchise was honored at the Emmys with stars from all three current shows. Goldwyn was among them to represent the OG show, alongside former L&O cast member (and current Chicago Med star) S. Epatha Merkerson, SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, and Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni.
When I spoke with Goldwyn during NBC’s Law & Order press junket, he shared what it was like for him to take the stage with his fellow franchise stars, saying:
On most shows, a cast member being three seasons in wouldn’t make them the “new kid.” With Law & Order, however, Goldwyn was on stage with Mariska Hargitay ahead of her 27th season of SVU, Ice-T ahead of his 26th season of SVU, Christopher Meloni with twelve seasons of SVU and five of Organized Crime, and S. Epatha Merkerson after seventeen seasons of Law & Order’s original run. Among those stars, it’s no wonder that the Scandal vet felt like the newbie!
That said, Tony Goldwyn isn’t the newest member of the Law & Order cast. Maura Tierney joined in Season 24 to fill the vacancy left by Camryn Manheim’s Lt. Kate Dixon, and another new cast member is on the way to replace Mehcad Brooks’ Detective Jalen Shaw. The show also isn’t necessarily going to be as strictly procedural this season as in years past. Having worked on the serialized Scandal for seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, Goldwyn weighed in on the potential of ongoing stories on Law & Order:
It remains to be seen when Law & Order will dig further into Baxter’s character beyond his work as DA, but the next episode shifts the focus over to ADA Nolan Price, played by Hannibal alum Hugh Dancy. The show has more often focused on Nolan’s complicated past than on his romantic future, but that’s about the change, judging by the promo. Take a look:
The next new episode of Law & Order Season 25 will air on Thursday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Law & Order: SVU following the unexpected premiere death at 9 p.m. ET and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET. You can revisit earlier episodes of all three streaming on Peacock now as well.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.