Sophie Turner Shares Her ‘Recipe For A Hot-Girl Summer,’ And I’m Taking Notes

Actress Sophie Turner grew up before our eyes while starring as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones (which is streaming with a Max subscription). She's now an adult and a mother, which she shares with her ex Joe Jonas. Recently, Turner shared her "recipe for a hot-girl summer" and I’m honestly taking notes. Let's break it all down from the Queen in the North.

The summer months have a way of bringing out different sides of people. While Chet Hanks declared "white boy summer" years ago, the concept of "hot girl summer" is one often explored on social media. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, the Dark Phoenix actress spoke about what she's personally going for during this warmer season, offering:

My recipe for a hot-girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids (Willa, three, and Delphine, one), hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails—you know, which ones—and enjoying the sun, long may it last. As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap.

Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like that. While Turner might be famous, she's seemingly just as excited about the warm weather as any of us. And smart money says her being a U.K. native affects being so excited about the warmer weather with her children.

The public has been following the Game of Thrones alum amidst her break-up with Joe Jonas. Turner leaned on friend Taylor Swift during that difficult time, including her custody battle with Jonas. So it shouldn't be too surprising that she's focused on spending time with her kids this summer.

In that same interview, Sophie Turner got specific about how she's styling herself for her own hot girl summer. In her words:

My summer aesthetic is the three Cs: cool, chic, and comfy. I don’t want any underboob sweat. I’ve been going on Depop a lot. That’s where I get most of my clothes now. It's sustainable, but it’s actually quite unhealthy because now I scroll through it like a person would scroll through Instagram; it’s equally addicting, and it sets me up for bankruptcy.

Sounds smart. Just like Winterfell's own Sansa, it seems that Turner isn't trying to be overly warm this summer. And as such, she's wearing cute outfits that are also comfortable and breezy as she enjoys the summer weather. And that includes avoiding "underboob sweat".

Rather than trying to follow trends, it looks like Turner is making her own rules this summer. And I'm definitely taking notes, although I'll try not to accidentally spend too much on new duds. I'll leave that to the Queen in The North.

Professionally, Turner has been keeping busy, and will star in the upcoming series Haven, which will be available with an Amazon prime subscription. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.