Sophie Turner Shares Her ‘Recipe For A Hot-Girl Summer,’ And I’m Taking Notes
Game of Thrones icon Sophie Turner has her own version of hot girl summer.
Actress Sophie Turner grew up before our eyes while starring as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones (which is streaming with a Max subscription). She's now an adult and a mother, which she shares with her ex Joe Jonas. Recently, Turner shared her "recipe for a hot-girl summer" and I’m honestly taking notes. Let's break it all down from the Queen in the North.
The summer months have a way of bringing out different sides of people. While Chet Hanks declared "white boy summer" years ago, the concept of "hot girl summer" is one often explored on social media. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, the Dark Phoenix actress spoke about what she's personally going for during this warmer season, offering:
Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like that. While Turner might be famous, she's seemingly just as excited about the warm weather as any of us. And smart money says her being a U.K. native affects being so excited about the warmer weather with her children.
The public has been following the Game of Thrones alum amidst her break-up with Joe Jonas. Turner leaned on friend Taylor Swift during that difficult time, including her custody battle with Jonas. So it shouldn't be too surprising that she's focused on spending time with her kids this summer.
In that same interview, Sophie Turner got specific about how she's styling herself for her own hot girl summer. In her words:
Sounds smart. Just like Winterfell's own Sansa, it seems that Turner isn't trying to be overly warm this summer. And as such, she's wearing cute outfits that are also comfortable and breezy as she enjoys the summer weather. And that includes avoiding "underboob sweat".
Rather than trying to follow trends, it looks like Turner is making her own rules this summer. And I'm definitely taking notes, although I'll try not to accidentally spend too much on new duds. I'll leave that to the Queen in The North.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Professionally, Turner has been keeping busy, and will star in the upcoming series Haven, which will be available with an Amazon prime subscription. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.