How Britney Spears’ Potential Treatment Plan Could Impact Her DUI Case, According To A Legal Expert

Rumors and reports are still floating around in the aftermath of Britney Spears’ latest legal-related matter. Earlier this month, Spears was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, and her rep subsequently released a statement. Per that spokesperson (and insiders), Spears may now be in a position in which she could seek professional treatment. Uncertainty persists on that front but, in the meantime, an expert is weighing in on how such rehabilitation could impact the singer’s situation from a legal standpoint.

As of this writing, the results of Spears’ blood test (which would determine her blood and alcohol levels around the time she was stopped) have not been publicly revealed. Per a source, though, Team Spears is allegedly hoping that the 44-year-old entertainer will receive a “medical detox” instead of jail time. Should the mother of two seek treatment, that could bode well for any consequences she might face. Rachael Bennett, a senior attorney Sullivan Law & Associates, spoke to Us Weekly about the situation and said this:

I think a [treatment option] would absolutely reduce the possible fines and jail time, and it’s actually very common in DUI cases. Judges often look at what the person has done after the arrest and if Britney shows some signs of entering either voluntary treatment, completing alcohol or drug counseling or taking other steps to show some kind of accountability her attorney can present that as mitigation.

Britney Spears was arrested late Wednesday, March 4, at which point she was reportedly driving a BMW and swerving in and out of traffic. The Grammy winner was in Ventura County when she was stopped by the California Highway Patrol. Upon authorities suspecting that Spears may have had drugs or alcohol in her system, she was transported to a hospital, where she was given the aforementioned blood test. When it comes to a first DUI charge, Bennett explained the kind of repercussions can come into play:

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For a first time DUI in California the penalties can include up to six months in county jail, fines that can exceed a couple $1,000 and certainly a mandatory DUI education class. There is also the possibility of a driver’s license suspension and the court can also order probation for three to five years. If drugs are involved, or if prosecutors argue that there is particularly dangerous driving, that can complicate the case, but for most first time DUIs, they are resolved with some mix of probation and some kind of treatment requirements rather than significant jail time.

It currently remains to be seen exactly what kind of treatment Spears might pursue following her arrest. Regardless of that, though, Bennett’s comments appear to indicate that it would be in her best interest to try some form of treatment or rehabilitation:

Courts generally want to see that the underlying issue is being addressed. While those efforts won’t completely erase the charge, they can absolutely help reduce penalties and make probation or a diversion program more likely than jail time.

After Britney Spears’ DUI arrest happened, her representative called the situation “completely inexcusable” and said “hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” Sean Phillip, a friend of Spears, also spoke out, calling her a “lovely person” and said she was “not a harmful person.” Spears Vs Spears director Erin Lee Carr also defended Britney in the aftermath of the DUI incident, and said that recent events did “not validate” the scrutiny that the songstress had received over the years.

Spears – who recently made headlines for selling her entire music catalog – was released from jail the morning following her arrest, though authorities are still investigating the matter. Whether or not Spears decides to pursue treatment, she’s set to appear in court on May 4.