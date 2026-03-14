How Britney Spears’ Potential Treatment Plan Could Impact Her DUI Case, According To A Legal Expert
This could be significant for the singer's case.
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Rumors and reports are still floating around in the aftermath of Britney Spears’ latest legal-related matter. Earlier this month, Spears was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, and her rep subsequently released a statement. Per that spokesperson (and insiders), Spears may now be in a position in which she could seek professional treatment. Uncertainty persists on that front but, in the meantime, an expert is weighing in on how such rehabilitation could impact the singer’s situation from a legal standpoint.
As of this writing, the results of Spears’ blood test (which would determine her blood and alcohol levels around the time she was stopped) have not been publicly revealed. Per a source, though, Team Spears is allegedly hoping that the 44-year-old entertainer will receive a “medical detox” instead of jail time. Should the mother of two seek treatment, that could bode well for any consequences she might face. Rachael Bennett, a senior attorney Sullivan Law & Associates, spoke to Us Weekly about the situation and said this:
Britney Spears was arrested late Wednesday, March 4, at which point she was reportedly driving a BMW and swerving in and out of traffic. The Grammy winner was in Ventura County when she was stopped by the California Highway Patrol. Upon authorities suspecting that Spears may have had drugs or alcohol in her system, she was transported to a hospital, where she was given the aforementioned blood test. When it comes to a first DUI charge, Bennett explained the kind of repercussions can come into play:Article continues below
It currently remains to be seen exactly what kind of treatment Spears might pursue following her arrest. Regardless of that, though, Bennett’s comments appear to indicate that it would be in her best interest to try some form of treatment or rehabilitation:
After Britney Spears’ DUI arrest happened, her representative called the situation “completely inexcusable” and said “hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.” Sean Phillip, a friend of Spears, also spoke out, calling her a “lovely person” and said she was “not a harmful person.” Spears Vs Spears director Erin Lee Carr also defended Britney in the aftermath of the DUI incident, and said that recent events did “not validate” the scrutiny that the songstress had received over the years.
Spears – who recently made headlines for selling her entire music catalog – was released from jail the morning following her arrest, though authorities are still investigating the matter. Whether or not Spears decides to pursue treatment, she’s set to appear in court on May 4.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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