How Jessica Biel Reportedly Feels About Justin Timberlake’s DWI Footage Going Viral
How Justin Timberlake's family feels about the footage going public.
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Justin Timberlake made headlines for all the wrong reasons back in 2024 when the news broke that he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The fact that it happened in the middle of a world tour made the entire situation awkward for all involved, but now that the body cam footage of the arrest is public, the issue is front and center once again, and Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel is reportedly less than thrilled.
Timberlake was making some jokes about his arrest on stage shortly after it happened in the summer of 2024, but one person who apparently isn’t laughing right now is Jessica Biel. According to an unnamed source who spoke with People, while Biel is being supportive, that’s not the same as being happy with the situation, which she is absolutely not. The source claimed…
Jessica Biel's current feelings appear to echo how the actress reportedly felt at the time of the arrest. She was reportedly understanding, believing that mistakes are human, while also being disappointed that the arrest happened at all. Biel attended one of her husband's concerts shortly after the arrest, which seemed to confirm the charges were not causing any problems between them.Article continues below
Biel's main issue, unsurprisingly, is reportedly that the release of the body cam footage simply brings attention back to this unflattering situation, which most people had certainly moved on from otherwise. It seems Biel would just like to leave the entire thing in the past, but that’s difficult following the March 20 release of body cam footage of the arrest, which includes Timberlake performing field sobriety tests and trying to explain what he does for a living awkwardly.
A request to release the footage was filed in New York, where the arrest took place, under the Freedom of Information Law. Timberlake filed for a restraining order to prevent the footage's release, claiming that its public release would constitute an invasion of privacy. Ultimately an agreement was reached to release an edited version of the footage. The edited footage apparently protects Timberlake’s privacy, but as the source says, it still doesn’t make the singer look good. The source explained…
Timberlake originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyer claimed the singer wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the arrest. Eventually Timberlake pled guilty to a lesser charge.
While the video’s publication certainly brings an unflattering situation back into the light that both Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel would rather forget, it seems likely that it will fade into the background once again before too long.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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