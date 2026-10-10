Fans (And Michael Shanks) Are Big Mad About This Stargate SG-1 Reboot Retooling

The Stargate franchise has seen more than its share of starts and stops over the last several years, to say the least. In November 2025, it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios was working on a Stargate revival, with franchise OG Martin Gero set to serve as showrunner. SG fans received some bad news this past June, however, when it was announced the project had been canceled. Now, however, a new retooling of the IP is on the way, and fans – as well as franchise star Michael Shanks – aren’t happy with the situation.

Amazon Moves Forward With A Different Take On Stargate

It was reported this past week that Amazon would move forward with a new Stargate series from writer/producer Jac Schaeffer, who signed an overall deal with the studio earlier this year. Schaeffer is arguably best known for her work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set shows WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Specific plot details on the production have not been divulged but, per Variety, the show’s writers’ room is expected to be formed sometime in the near future. As of this writing, the streamer hasn’t commented on the news.

Admittedly, it is surprising to hear that yet another SG series is in the works, especially considering it’s only been a few months since the initial attempted revival met its demise. It’s fair to say that Schaeffer does indeed bring some keen experience when it comes to working within the realm of genre-based TV. However, it seems die-hard fans of the science-fiction franchise aren’t on board with this direction, especially given what’s happened in recent months.

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Michael Shanks And Stargate Fans Shared Strong Feelings After The New Show Was Revealed

This year, Shanks – who famously played Daniel Jackson on Stargate SG-1 – spoke out about the cancellation of Gero’s revival and expressed disappointment. As a result, Shanks has been leading the charge when it comes to the “Save Stargate” movement. The Canadian actor, like many others, learned about the new show this week, and he eventually took to X to share a brief, but blunt, response:

I wonder if the job comes with a blindfold and cigarette….?

As previously mentioned, Shanks wasn’t the only person to weigh in on the prospect of a new Stargate series following the cancellation of Gero’s. Many commented on the news when resharing it, while a number of people shared their displeasure in the comment section of Shanks’ post. Check out some of the reactions below:

@MatthewKadish : BRO. You literally had the ORIGINAL Stargate creatives locked and loaded and ready to go, and you FIRE them and then choose the F'n WANDAVISION creator to come in and handle it???? WTF Amazon???????????????

: BRO. You literally had the ORIGINAL Stargate creatives locked and loaded and ready to go, and you FIRE them and then choose the F'n WANDAVISION creator to come in and handle it???? WTF Amazon??????????????? @adamcollings : The stargate we knew and loved is dead. RIP Stargate.

: The stargate we knew and loved is dead. RIP Stargate. @52movies : I’m sure they think the passionate fanbase they witnessed will reluctantly watch the new series despite booting the original writers and crew. They are going to find out that yes they executed it.

: I’m sure they think the passionate fanbase they witnessed will reluctantly watch the new series despite booting the original writers and crew. They are going to find out that yes they executed it. @Wisdom_Forge : Remember when producers & studios ACTUALLY cared about Good Storytelling, Great Actors, A Fantastic Plot and Worldbuilding, Storylines that made sense and Respecting The AUDIENCE?!? I will weep softly for what could have been.

: Remember when producers & studios ACTUALLY cared about Good Storytelling, Great Actors, A Fantastic Plot and Worldbuilding, Storylines that made sense and Respecting The AUDIENCE?!? I will weep softly for what could have been. @Nina7Infinity: YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!! I'M CRASHING OUT RIGHT NOW. You decided to get rid of the OG creators of Stargate for someone who came out with one of the WORST Marvel series ever. I CAN'T WITH THIS!!!!!! I won't be watching this garbage.

More on Stargate Why Michael Shanks Was So ‘Surprised’ When Stargate SG-1 Finally Got Canceled

Something that seems to have fans particularly upset is the notion of Amazon MGM crafting a new Stargate production with a different creative team after the previous revival had a franchise veteran overseeing it. Martin Gero notably wrote for Stargate: Atlantis, SG-1 and Stargate Universe, which became successes amongst the fanbase. Gero also previously specified that his project wasn’t a reboot but a new chapter in the established franchise. By all accounts, Gero was excited to work on the production and spoke about how his career had come “full circle” as a result of the project.

It was alleged that Amazon MGM decided to pull the plug on Gero’s SG project due to it allegedly only appealing to the franchise’s core fanbase. The studio reportedly preferred for the show to reach a broader audience as opposed to what it viewed as a niche group. However, consulting producer Joseph Mallozzi critiqued that reported rationale, saying the creative team was “creating a show that would have broad appeal.”

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As for whether Amazon will take any of the Stargate fans’ responses (and that of Michael Shanks) into consideration when making this new show, that remains to be seen. Regardless, though, it seems evident that franchise devotees are going to continue to be vocal about their displeasure over the creative direction of the franchise.