Word is out that Elon Musk has invested a significant amount of money in Skydance, making him part-owner of the newly merged studio alongside David Ellison. With headlines suggesting the company may sell DC Studios and make other changes, I'm most concerned and have my eye on what the plan is for Star Trek.

It's been a tough year for Star Trek fans, despite it being the 60th anniversary. The year was marked by news that there are no new shows on the horizon, and ended with the passing of Walter Koenig and, of course, the death of Patrick Stewart. As the year ends, I have mixed feelings about what the future holds and how these two men may impact it in 2027 and beyond. Let's talk about it.

David Ellison Has A Passion For Star Trek, But The Franchise Feels As Though It's In A Holding Pattern

Ellison had a history with Star Trek before becoming head of the studio that owns it. Skydance helped co-produce both Star Trek: Into Darkness and Beyond alongside Paramount when they were separate studios, and he was on the record as a card-carrying Trekkie.

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The CEO quickly mentioned Star Trek upon taking over Paramount in its original merger, and got the ball rolling on a new film. Unfortunately, we've seen this song and dance before with Paramount, as the issue was never developing a new Trek movie, but rather getting far enough along that it actually screens in theaters.

Additionally, Star Trek has zero shows in active development at this time. With no new announcements about any progress on that front, it feels as though the game plan is to let the final seasons of Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy air in 2027, and then maybe announce a new direction for the franchise. That's just an optimistic guess, however, as we've gotten no confirmation that is the plan.

Which brings me to the main problem I've had with David Ellison thus far. He's stated that Star Trek has a big role in what he wants to do with the future of Skydance, but we aren't really seeing any evidence of that. Right now, it feels like a lesser priority, something on the back burner, if you will, and I'm worried about just how long that will be the case.

Elon Musk Is A Self-Proclaimed Star Trek Fan, But Has Butted Heads With Fans Many Times On What It's About

Elon Musk's entry into Star Trek puts another alleged Trekkie at the top of Skydance's ladder, which could propel moves into happening sooner rather than later. For those who don't know, Musk is actually a canon figure in the universe, having been directly mentioned by Gabriel Lorca as one of the great minds of humanity. Despite his various movie and film appearances, Musk has never appeared in Trek.

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More On Star Trek As A Star Trek Fan I'm Eternally Grateful For What Patrick Stewart Did For The Franchise

He's also preached about recreating Star Trek in real life via his SpaceX company, but has simultaneously butted heads with other fans in interpreting what the series is about. We saw that when Starfleet Academy came out, and he openly joked about the show having obese actors and people wearing eyeglasses.

Perhaps he was not privy to Gene Roddenberry's view that looks wouldn't matter in an idealized society. It doesn't seem to be the only message he missed, as Musk has openly criticized the franchise's embrace of diversity and inclusion, two major principles Roddenberry stressed from the beginning.

I feel as though Musk loves the part of Star Trek that is about space exploration, especially with it matching his eventual goal for humanity to expand and colonize other planets. It's imperative, however, for him to also understand the bit that the series is a morality play, and without that bit included, it ceases to be the franchise that's thrived for 60 years.

Now, it's entirely possible David Ellison and Elon Musk keep their hands out of Star Trek, and entrust someone else to do what they think will make it most successful. As it stands right now, I have my apprehensions about either being too hands-on with it, but maybe I'll be surprised a year from now.

Star Trek remains available to stream on Paramount+. I'm waiting for those final seasons of Starfleet Academy and Strange New Worlds, and hoping that movie goes into production by the end of next year.