Guarding Stars Made A Major Change To The Book's Ending I Don't Understand
I'd like to know why this happened.
Spoilers for the movie Guarding Stars and the book The Bodyguard are ahead! You can stream the film with a Netflix subscription.
I try really hard not to judge a movie or TV show based on its source material and the changes made to it. In fact, I usually love it when a book-to-screen adaptation makes bold updates and takes creative liberties. However, when I watched Netflix’s Guarding Stars, which is based on Katherine Center’s novel, The Bodyguard, I couldn’t help but be baffled by a massive change that was made to the ending.
How The Bodyguard And Guarding Stars End
Alright, let’s get into the endings of these two projects that follow actor Jack Stapleton and his bodyguard, Hannah Brooks – who are played by CW icons Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester, respectively, in the film – as they go from fake-dating to real love.
In Center’s book, The Bodyguard, after all covers are blown and everyone thinks Jack is safe, he's taken hostage. When Hannah shows up for a date with him, Jack tells her to go away in an effort to keep her safe. Ultimately, she realizes Jack didn’t mean what he said, and that he was in danger. So, she ran back into his home to save him, and to make a long story short, after a fight and a gunshot wound for Hannah, they survived and lived happily ever after.
In the movie on the 2026 Christmas schedule, nearly the same thing happens, except one vital change is made: Jack goes to Hannah’s apartment in New York to confess his love. When he gets there, she tells him she has company and does not share his feelings. Once he leaves, he realizes she was lying and goes back to save her. Ultimately, a similar kind of struggle plays out, and Hannah and Jack make it through safe and only slightly scathed, with Jack taking the gunshot wound instead of Hannah.
Why The Change Confuses Me
On the whole, this movie is very different from its source material. While it keeps the essence intact, a lot of the key elements of the novel are totally changed. However, this final sequence where Jack/Hannah gets taken hostage stays fairly similar; the film just switches who shows up and decides to save whom and who gets shot. So, why change it in the first place?
In the book, I loved that Hannah showed up to Jack’s house and saved him. It really showed off both how good she is at her job and how much she genuinely cares for the actor she was protecting. I also appreciated how that scene addressed her doubt about their relationship and made her realize that Jack really does love her.
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In the movie, because Jack is the one who shows up for Hannah, we don’t fully get all of that. However, we do get to see him be a more active participant in this whole fiasco. While she still ultimately saves him in this big mess, it starts with him trying to protect her. To an extent, I get it, because Jack is more involved in the fight. However, what I loved about the book was that Hannah used this situation as the moment where she finally realized their shared feelings and got to kick butt in the process. I wish that's what had happened in the movie.
So, ultimately, while most of the changes in Guarding Stars didn’t bother me at all, this one did a bit. I just can’t understand why they’d swap the genders and have Jack go to save Hannah and keep the rest of the squirmish pretty much the same. However, it’s still a project on the 2026 movie schedule that’s worth a watch, and maybe a debate if you’ve also read the book.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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