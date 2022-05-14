Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding Images Were Picture Perfect, But Sounds Like There Was Some Drama With Her Former Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars

In case you missed it, Bravo alum Stassi Schroeder got hitched – for the second time. She’s been married to Beau Clark since September of 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was only a backyard affair. The couple decided to redo things this past week with a big destination wedding to Rome, Italy. The wedding images themselves were picture perfect, but supposedly, there was some drama going on behind the scenes with their former Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

The ex-reality star dropped the official snaps from her renewed nuptials on Instagram. For their rehearsal dinner, the two were seen dressed to the nines, with Stassi Schroeder wearing a very high-slit white gown for her “Outfit of the Day.” But it was their official couple’s pose together and Schroeder’s floor-length wedding gown on the day of that was causing quite a stir on social media. On her Stories, Schroeder reflected that it was the "best two days" of her life and also "the best wedding ever." There was also a ton of pics shared of the night's afterparty, one of which can be seen here:

(Image credit: Stassi Schroeder Instagram)

Alas, it wouldn’t quite be a Vanderpump Rules wedding (even if this particular castmate has long been let go by the network) if there wasn’t some reported drama afoot. According to a Page Six source, Tom Sandoval shared during a taping of his castmate Scheana Shay's podcast that he was never invited to the big shindig, which presumably means his longtime girlfriend/co-star Ariana Madix wasn’t either. In contrast, Shay herself was seemingly invited to attend but Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark apparently reneged on her. The source said,

Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at some point she got disinvited. All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons,’ although it didn’t really seem like she was buying it.

Indeed, no one but Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz (who are soon to be getting divorced) of the Vanderpump Rules cast appeared to be in attendance at the wedding and likewise spamming their feeds with BTS pics. However, some of Stassi Schroeder’s former co-stars did comment on the wedding photos. Raquel Leviss offered her congratulations, while Lala Kent wrote that the bride looked “unbelievable.” Kristen Doute – who was fired alongside Schroeder in 2020 due to a prior racial incident involving the two of them coming to light – said her friend was “looking ethereal as can be.” But nothing, as of yet, from Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, or any other current cast members.

There were some rumors circulating in March that Stassi Schroeder might be making an imminent comeback on Vanderpump Rules. Following all the speculation, executive producer Lisa Vanderpump shared that she always wanted the controversial star back in order to show her “growth” on the show. But if Schroeder is not really as close with the remaining cast, as the report suggests, then a comeback might prove difficult. With the Bravo network making some progressive changes for the likes of the Real Housewives, her recasting wouldn't exactly be great optics.

Nevertheless, in the interim of weddings and wedding drama, Bravo has officially greenlit Vanderpump Rules for Season 10. More insight should be in store about Lala Kent’s now-defunct engagement to Randall Emmett, as well as the whole Katie and Tom living situation. And Scheana Shay has said she might film her own destination wedding to Brock Davies for the show. Time will tell if Stassi Schroeder gets an invite, an invite/disinvite, or neither for that one. All past seasons of the reality series are streaming now on Peacock Premium.