Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without A Will, Causing Complications For Widow Allison Holker

It hasn’t quite been two full months yet since the world received the shocking news that dancer and Ellen Show DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide . His family, which includes his mother, wife Allison Holker Boss, and their three children, had a private funeral for him in early January and are, obviously, still very much in the early stages of the grieving process. Unfortunately, the So You Think You Can Dance favorite died without a will, and that’s now causing more complications for his widow.

What Are The Complications From The Death Of Stephen “tWitch” Boss For His Widow?

After his death, many of his celebrity friends, like Justin Timberlake, paid tribute to Boss , and his former co-worker, Ellen DeGeneres, recently shared how she’s publicly honoring his memory . His understandably emotional mother even shared some public words after his tragic passing, but now his widow has had to begin to move forward by petitioning California’s courts for Boss’ half of their joint estate. According to People , which obtained copies of her court documents, Holker Boss filed what’s known as a California Spousal Property Petition, which was done in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court of California at the beginning of this week.

Apparently, even though the laws of the state do note that any surviving spouse is entitled to any part of a joint estate belonging to a deceased spouse, the widow(er) has to file such a petition in order to prove to the court that they really are the spouse of the deceased party. Her filing states that the Magic Mike XXL performer (who had several projects and HGTV shows in the works when he died ) didn’t leave a will, and asks for both a “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" and "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

While his widow isn’t looking to claim administrative duties over her late husband’s estate, she did detail the property she’s hoping to be given full access to, which includes his portion of Stephen Boss Productions and a Goldman Sachs investment account, and his royalties from a number of sources, including SAG/AFTRA, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., Cast and Crew Production Services, and GEP Talent Services, LLC.

The immediate days and weeks after his death saw kind words about Boss, his life and legacy come from Ellen guests like Jennifer Aniston , several Dancing with The Stars pros who worked with Holker Boss , and several others after his wife spoke out about the loss on social media.

Hopefully, the court proceedings won’t take long to be finalized. His widow, children, and the rest of his family likely have a long way to go when it comes to getting to a more peaceful place in light of his death, but having these financial matters ironed out quickly could help with that.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.