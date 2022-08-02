Steve Harvey Had A+ Responses After Family Feud Contestants Got A Little Dark With Their Answers
By Nick Venable published
One of my favorite Steve Harvey line deliveries ever.
As if Steve Harvey didn’t have enough ridiculousness to deal with just by hosting daily episodes of the syndicated version of Family Feud, the hugely popular game show is also in the midst of the sixth season of its primetime outing Celebrity Family Feud. (And if you think celebrities are better at avoiding mega-fails, the latest ep featuring Boyz II Men is proof otherwise.) On top of all that, not to mention all the antics on Judge Steve Harvey, he also serves as the frontman for the non-domestic iteration Family Feud Africa, which is currently in its second season, and it’s clear he has just as much of a good time abroad as he does filming in the States. Especially when it comes to contestants offering up dark and morose responses to survey questions.
Check out the first Family Feud Africa clip on display below, in which the female contestant Aluve drops a dead serious (or not) answer that Steve Harvey seemed to appreciate more and more with each second that passed.
A post shared by Family Feud Africa (@familyfeudafrica) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
For those who weren’t able to watch, the 100 people surveyed were asked to “Name a public place where people spend a lot of time lying down.” While your instincts might immediately go to such places as hospitals, hotels, and massage parlors, the lovely Aluve metaphorically pointed beyond the outfield, Babe Ruth style, and delivered a home run of a guess with “The morgue.” So good. I love a good Family Feud moment that folds in on itself, especially in cases that aren’t deliberately crafted to provoke wildly sexual answers. And things could have certainly gone there, considering “lying down” was right there already.
Even though the clip didn’t actually show whether or not “morgue” was on the board — presumably with some weirdly casual rewording like Corpses R Us — I think we can all agree that the Njokweni family deserved the win for that one. If only Family Feud was dictated purely by the kind of logic that Steve Harvey displayed with this follow-up comment:
And now for something completely differe…wait, no, this next clip is definitely still in the same ballpark, in that lying down is also involved here. Check it out below!
Laying in a coffin?!?! 😂🤦🏾♂️😫 That ain’t no damn activity 🤯😫😂 @FeudAfrica #FamilyFeudAfrica #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/9ZVhtsOaAeAugust 2, 2022
It just goes to show that it doesn’t take very much for Family Feud contestants to bring the mood to hilariously dark places in no time at all. What could possibly be darker than the inside of a closed casket six feet under the surface? Family Feud contestant: "My butt, Steve, since that's where the sun don't shine."
Check out the currently styling and profiling Steve Harvey hosting episodes of Family Feud daily in syndication, just don’t make fun of his mustache, okay? Or mustaches in general, okay? And while waiting for Celebrity Family Feud eps to hit ABC on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what shows will be popping up on the small screen soon.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.