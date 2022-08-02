Steve Harvey Had A+ Responses After Family Feud Contestants Got A Little Dark With Their Answers

As if Steve Harvey didn’t have enough ridiculousness to deal with just by hosting daily episodes of the syndicated version of Family Feud, the hugely popular game show is also in the midst of the sixth season of its primetime outing Celebrity Family Feud. (And if you think celebrities are better at avoiding mega-fails, the latest ep featuring Boyz II Men is proof otherwise .) On top of all that, not to mention all the antics on Judge Steve Harvey , he also serves as the frontman for the non-domestic iteration Family Feud Africa , which is currently in its second season, and it’s clear he has just as much of a good time abroad as he does filming in the States. Especially when it comes to contestants offering up dark and morose responses to survey questions.

Check out the first Family Feud Africa clip on display below, in which the female contestant Aluve drops a dead serious (or not) answer that Steve Harvey seemed to appreciate more and more with each second that passed.

For those who weren’t able to watch, the 100 people surveyed were asked to “Name a public place where people spend a lot of time lying down.” While your instincts might immediately go to such places as hospitals, hotels, and massage parlors, the lovely Aluve metaphorically pointed beyond the outfield, Babe Ruth style, and delivered a home run of a guess with “The morgue.” So good. I love a good Family Feud moment that folds in on itself, especially in cases that aren’t deliberately crafted to provoke wildly sexual answers . And things could have certainly gone there, considering “lying down” was right there already.

Even though the clip didn’t actually show whether or not “morgue” was on the board — presumably with some weirdly casual rewording like Corpses R Us — I think we can all agree that the Njokweni family deserved the win for that one. If only Family Feud was dictated purely by the kind of logic that Steve Harvey displayed with this follow-up comment:

You get in there, you gonna be laying a long ass time. Like, ‘from now on.’

And now for something completely differe…wait, no, this next clip is definitely still in the same ballpark, in that lying down is also involved here. Check it out below!

Laying in a coffin?!?! 😂🤦🏾‍♂️😫 That ain’t no damn activity 🤯😫😂 @FeudAfrica #FamilyFeudAfrica #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/9ZVhtsOaAeAugust 2, 2022 See more

It just goes to show that it doesn’t take very much for Family Feud contestants to bring the mood to hilariously dark places in no time at all. What could possibly be darker than the inside of a closed casket six feet under the surface? Family Feud contestant: "My butt, Steve, since that's where the sun don't shine."