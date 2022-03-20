Steve Harvey May Blame Celebrity Family Feud For His Former Fashion Woes, But New Video Proves The Tables Have Turned

Steve Harvey’s fashion game has been the talk of the internet since he decided to up his suit game over the course of the pandemic. All of his styling and profiling pics have gone viral in diverse ways, as his looks continue to evolve. Harvey’s past fashion looks were the bane of his existence, as the television personality blamed Celebrity Family Feud for his bland style. It's clear that he's moved past those days, but his latest video proves just how the tables have turned.

The game show host couldn’t help but highlight his latest suit slayage, as he taped the newest episodes of Celebrity Family Feud. The video showed the media personality walking to the set in an array of colorful and patterned tailored threads while a monologue from Idris Elba played over the footage. And as you'd expect, the actor's narration only took things to another level of cool. To get the full runway-esque experience, check out his Instagram post below.

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) A photo posted by on

He certainly knows how to make an entrance. Everything, from the colors to the different fabrics to even the shoes, was coordinated in such a skillful and stylish way. The all-orange and blue dotted-line suits alone are enough to make someone re-examine their entire wardrobe. Idris Elba's vocals were definitely a nice touch, and I'm wondering if the actor knows he's contributed to this fresh video. If he doesn't, I don't think he'd mind it too much.

While Family Feud is a great showcase of Steve Harvey's talents, it's a shame the franchise has robbed viewers of his daring suit choices in the past. All that changed after he hosted the NFL Honors a few years ago. Around the time, he recruited fashion stylist Elly Karamoh to up his suit game after his wife had been begging him for years to change his style. Upon working with Karamoh, he made one request of the celebrity stylist -- more colors for his wardrobe. And he doesn't seem to have looked back since.

It's been cool to see just how his viral fashion moments have been taking the internet by storm. While promoting his courtroom show Judge Steve Harvey, Harvey wore a full three-piece silk suit. The attention it grabbed echoed the same fervor as the full green suit that led to fans casting him as a supervillain. Needless to say, the Hollywood veteran is taking his new role as fashion tour de force very seriously and, at this rate, that's not likely to change.

Now, viewers can look forward to seeing his eclectic suit collection when Celebrity Family Feud returns as part of ABC’s Summer of Games in Summer 2022. In the meantime, you can catch Steve Harvey on Judge Steve Harvey when it returns to ABC on Mar. 22. To see what else Harvey has on the television horizon, you can check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule.