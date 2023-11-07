Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo Went Pants-Free At BravoCon, But I’m Mostly Shocked About How Much Her Crystal Underwear Cost

We’ve seen some pretty wild pants-free looks from celebrities over the years, from Megan Fox’s blazer-only red carpet look to Taylor Swift’s more casual oversized shirt . Summer House star Paige DeSorbo decided to try her hand at the trend during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas this week, pairing a white button-down with nothing else but a sparkling pair of crystal underwear and white platforms. The daring fashion statement certainly turned some heads, and I can see why — especially given the price tag on those bejeweled panties.

Paige DeSorbo stepped out with boyfriend Craig Conover of Southern Charm on November 4 for the event at Las Vegas' Caesars Forum. She certainly did put her spin — or should I say sparkle — on the trend of forgoing her pants, as she rocked a pair of Miu Miu embroidered panties, which retail for a whopping $5,600. Check out the whole fit below:

(Image credit: Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

I can think of a lot I could do with an extra $5,600 rather than buy some crystal panties, but you can’t deny that Paige DeSorbo is owning the look. Often when celebrities go pants-free, we see longer tops that essentially serve as dresses, but more recently celebs have been making panties part of the look — for example, when Camila Mendes walked around on the street in just her skivvies .

It’s undeniably an attention-getter, so if your wallet can afford it, here’s how you can get your own crystal Miu Miu panties:

Miu Miu Embroidered Silk and Wool Panties: $5,600 The shimmering look of these panties meets Miu Miu's provocative attitude. The embroidery adds sparkling reflections all over the garment, giving it a unique and distinctive character.

The wool and silk panties are embroidered with “sparkling reflections” and feature a back zipper closure.

However, if you’re more like me — OK, maybe not like me, since I could never pull off the underwear-only look — there is an option that’s a little less insane on the price point. Check out these sequined briefs that achieve a similar effect without costing you a couple of mortgage payments:

Free People's Stay Cute Sequin Brief Shorts: $68 Sparkle and shine from the dancefloor to the city sidewalk with these embellished micro shorts.

For Paige DeSorbo, however, $5,600 was probably a small price to pay for the bold fashion statement she was able to bring to BravoCon. The Summer House star indicated that Sin City was the inspiration behind her risqué look, telling E! News :

You know I had to show up in no pants. It's Vegas!

You have to love the Bravolebrity embracing the Las Vegas lifestyle. Paige DeSorbo joined Bravo’s Summer House in Season 3 and later appeared on the first two seasons of its spinoff Winter House. She also guest-starred on Season 8 of Southern Charm alongside boyfriend Craig Conover (despite the Naomie Olindo hookup bombshell that dropped ahead of that season). She and Conover have now been together for two years, even though she’s admitted she fell for the Southern Charm -er long before that .