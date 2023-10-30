Taylor Swift Wore An Oversized Shirt As A Dress, And It's Giving New Meaning To The Pants-Free Trend

If Taylor Swift wears something, it can quickly become a trend. Red lipstick saw a new life when she started rocking it, and I feel like everyone just had to have curly bangs after Swift’s ethereal Folklore and Evermore album photoshoots. The singer may have caused yet another trend with her oversized look she wore in New York City this weekend, too. The pop star stepped out in The Big Apple wearing an oversized preppy and classic shirt as a dress along with tall boots, and it was so effortlessly chic. It also gave a new perspective to the pants-free trend.

The Midnights artist took a break from cheering on her beau, Travis Kelce, at his football games to have an iconic fashion moment as she embarked on a New York City outing. Her oversized shirt feels casual but elevated, with the shirt almost being worn like a frock. The white collar also gives the look almost a preppy feel and the boots just make the ensemble effortlessly sexy. This is surely an interesting fit for someone enjoying the uncharacteristically warm east coast weather over the weekend. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

I absolutely adore this wardrobe moment. While her hair and makeup are probably a result of many stylists and a full glam team, it still somehow looks so breezy and simple. Taylor Swift has been leaning into an all-American preppy style lately, incorporating collared jackets and shirts into her looks as well as oversized trousers and basic colors. It feels like we're entering a new era in fashion for the "Delicate" singer and, hopefully, this is a sign the Grammy winner is gearing up to release even more music for fans.

Even though this fit gives the impression that the singer went without pants for her outing, it doesn't feel risque nor satirical, which has sometimes been the case with some stylings in the past. Alexandra Daddario advocated for no-pants living during the pandemic, but that was mostly for comfort purposes rather than fashion ones. Meanwhile, Tom Holland jokingly said he was doing video interviews pantsless. Kendall Jenner also sparked a debate in February when she just wore underwear and tights during her own outing. However, the oversized nature of the Grammy winner's outfit is unique, as it feels conservative while also incredibly cute. And the boots add just the right amount of sexiness. I will definitely be stealing this ensemble idea for my next coffee run.

It’s no wonder that Taylor Swift would want to step out of her NYC home this weekend camera ready. Ever since the pop star started re-recording her albums, embarked on a smash hit tour, and dropped her box office-breaking concert film, all eyes have seemingly been on her. Her pop culture relevance is unmatched, and the attention continued this weekend, as the world saw the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which has an improved album cover.

Despite being very busy with creative endeavors, the 33-year-old has been taking time for herself as well and has frequently been seen hanging out with her famous pals like (the humorously ignored) Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Of course, she's also been attending Kansas Chiefs games before embarking on the international leg of her Eras Tour. This looks perfectly matches the songstress' current social activities and is a great option for grabbing margs or a latte with the girls or even attending a football game.

You can see Taylor Swift on the big screen, as The Eras Tour concert film is currently playing in theaters nationwide. For more information on other projects from the singer coming down the pike, make sure to consult our feature on upcoming music and projects for Swifties to look forward to.