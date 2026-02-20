Kelly Clarkson Answered Questions About The Kids In The Wake Of Her TV Exit, Family Tragedy

Though there had been rumors going around for quite some time, it was still a shock to many when Kelly Clarkson announced that her incredibly popular, Emmy winning daytime talk show would end with its current season on the 2026 TV schedule. The singer has had a rough time of it in her personal life over the past year or so, and revealed that while the choice “was not an easy decision,” she needs to “prioritize” her children more than her hosting schedule will allow. Now, she’s opened up about her kids more while answering questions during a fan Q&A.

What Kelly Clarkson Said About Her Kids During A Recent Fan Q&A

Kelly Clarkson made a big and immediate impact on daytime television when she took on her hosting duties in 2019. Over the course of only seven seasons, not only has her series been universally praised, but fans have seen the “Miss Independent” singer go through tons of personal ups and downs. The most recent of those involved the 2025 illness and death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, which led the star to take several days off from her show.

We’ve heard reports about how Clarkson is parenting the children she shared with Blackstock, 11-year-old daughter River and 9-year-old son Remington, and her desire to “be present for her kids” during this unbelievably difficult time came up as she answered questions from fans in a Q&A posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s YouTube page, which appeared to take place as she got ready to tape her show. One of the queries posed was, “What is the one thing you do every day that brings you joy?” and she answered:

Snuggle. Oh my god. My kids, look they’re 9 and 11; kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles. There’s been a lot for our family recently, so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. So, it’s my two dogs, my two kids, and me. It’s a lot. It’s been really special though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. That’s probably my favorite time of day.

Obviously, it’s beyond terrible that the kids are going through the death of a parent, especially at such young ages, but Clarkson has been there for them every step of the way. So, while parents typically want children to be able to stay in their own beds all night so they learn some independence, it makes complete sense that they’d want the comfort of all snuggling up together at night, and it sounds like their “classy” mom allows it whenever possible.

While she noted that the experience can be “a lot,” however, she’s also discovered that it’s led to some wonderful conversations and even more bonding time with her children, which is clearly something that all involved need right now. While Clarkson plans to move on professionally (including coaching Season 29 of The Voice) she’ll probably be down with snuggly sleeping sessions for quite a while longer.