Will You Need To Watch The OG Buffy The Vampire Slayer To Understand The Reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar Shared Her Take

Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my absolute favorite, and one of the best supernatural treen dramas ever. The cult classic ran for seven seasons, and continues to get new audiences for those with a Hulu subscription. That streamer will also be the home of the possible reboot, if/when a full season is ordered after Chloé Zhao's pilot. And Sarah Michelle Gellar recently gave her take on whether or not you need to have watched its original run to enjoy the new Buffy.

The Cruel Intentions actress led the Buffy cast for all seven seasons, and the fact that Gellar starred in the reboot pilot was a huge step in the possible show's return to TV. I recently rewatched the Buffy the Vampire Slayer finale and while it perfectly sets up the reboot, catching up might be a daunting task to newcomers. SMG was recently interviewed by Variety and asked if it will be necessary for folks to binge watch seven seasons ahead of the reboot. She responded:

No. Absolutely not. But this is a show that will cater definitely to the people. There will always be Easter eggs, because there was Easter eggs to the original. There will be Easter eggs in this one. But we also want to introduce it to a whole new, you know, people that maybe haven't seen the show. Who are you? And why haven't you watched it? But OK.

Honestly, I'm with her. But for those folks out there who were too young to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer or who think that seven long seasons is too much to catch up on, it looks like the new series will be written so that the story is still able to be enjoyed. That being said, it sounds like the pilot had oodles of Easter Eggs and references to the OG. And I'm dying to see what they are.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming over on Hulu, which will also be the home of the possible reboot. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

At the time of writing this story, a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer show hasn't been given a season order by Hulu. Just a pilot was shot, albeit one with an Oscar-winning director behind the camera. But Sarah Michelle Gellar's BTS photo dump and comments about the possible reboot has helped to buoy fan excitement about what's to come. Hopefully the streamer makes an announcement one way or another soon. The suspense is truly killing me.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Buffy's original run was on network TV most season had a whopping 22 episodes, with the exception being Season 1. So there's a ton of lore and history that audiences saw the Scooby Gang get into during their years in Sunnydale. I'm someone who regularly re-watched my favorite episodes, so I assumeI I'd be able to catch the references that were snuck into the reboot pilot. But I'll never get my chance if the show isn't actually given the full season order at Hulu.

Gellar knows all too well that a pilot is no guarantee for a revival, as she famously worked on a Cruel Intentions TV show that never came to fruition. Hopefully that's not the case with Buffy, especially since she seems to excited about her return as The Chosen One.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming in its entirety on Hulu. The timeline on the possible revival show is unclear, but fans are hoping that it moves forward. Fingers crossed.