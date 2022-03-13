S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore Shows Fans An ‘Average Day’ On Set With Cool BTS Video

If there's one thing Shemar Moore is known for, it's giving fans the gift of behind-the-scenes content from the set of S.W.A.T. Now, ahead of the newest episode of the CBS procedural, the actor showed us what an “average day” on set is like and, while it may be normal for him the crew, it's sure to be viewed far from ordinary by loyal viewers of the show. In fact, it's pretty cool!

The Criminal Minds alum recently shared a video on Instagram that takes fans through the typical production process of making an episode of S.W.A.T. The clip seems to include just about everything, from the crew getting ready to film to 20-Squad ultimately rolling up to a plane and making entry. Needless to say, if this is an average day on set, I’d never want to leave:

It's honestly pretty incredible to see how everything comes together behind the scenes to create what we see on our TV screens. On a side note though, this video makes me wonder what 20-Squad is going to be up to in the remaining episodes of Season 5. It'll be interesting to see how the plane is involved but, regardless of how dangerous things get, I have know doubt that the squad will be able to handle it.

More immediately, though, the Shemar Moore-led series recently filmed its 100th episode. The cast posted photos on Instagram to celebrate the big milestone, with one image showing them posing in front of Black Betty with a small cake resembling the vehicle. The episode, set to air on April 10, will see Hondo trying to clear his name after he’s framed for murdering two officers, per TVLine. The CBS drama is known for going big with episodes, so the 100th will definitely be one to look forward to.

While the show has had struggles after moving to Sunday nights at the beginning of the new year, S.W.A.T. has still been delivering above average action sequences and storylines. With any luck, it'll see a spike when it comes to its ratings. All of the action that seems to be arriving in upcoming episodes could entice fans to stick with or return to the series as well. As of right now, the veteran series has yet to be renewed for a sixth season, though CBS seems to be taking its time when it comes to making announcements regarding all of its dramas. Fingers crossed that a renewal comes so that we can eventually get more from the show and additional cool videos from Shemar Moore.

In the meantime, be sure to watch all of 20-Squad’s big rescues and action sequences on new episodes of S.W.A.T. which air on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. Past episodes can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription. In addition, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to look forward to this year!