Dylan Efron Just Showed Fans What Day 1 To Day 7 Of Learning A New Dance Looks Like, And Holy Smokes Dancing With The Stars Puts ‘Em Through It

As Dancing With The Stars continues to boogie its way through the 2025 TV schedule, a star of Season 34 showed us just how much work they put in throughout the course of a season. Dylan Efron's latest video showed what Day 1 to Day 7 of a dance practice looks like, and shout out to him and Daniella Karagach because, holy hell, it seems like a lot of work.

The team is putting the final touches on their dance for "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night," in which they'll be performing a jive to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing." He's going to have to put on a show to outshine Robert Irwin's jive in the DWTS Season 34 premiere, but based on this Instagram Reel from the beginning of training to the end, I think he's going to crush it:

I love Andy Richter's funny rehearsal videos to death, don't get me wrong, but this video from Dylan Efron shows how intense Dancing With The Stars can be. Learning a new dance from scratch in just seven days is not an easy thing to do, and he's not only doing it, he's approaching what could be his first "10" of the season this week.

Whether Dylan Efron can get over that hump in Dancing With The Stars will be a major indicator if he has what it takes to win Season 34. Daniella Karagach has had a Cinderella run with Iman Shumpert, who ended up winning despite other favorites staying ahead of him for most of the season.

He has a lot of people he'd never to overcome in the votes, but I think Efron has a shot at winning it all. Who knows, maybe if his brother Zac showed up to a future episode to show his support, it could just put him over the top with the voters of Dancing With The Stars.

That said, this is one of the most talented casts we've seen on Dancing With The Stars. I think when it comes to conversations about celebrities who will appear on finale night, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron, and Whitney Leavitt are on my short list to make the cut. Assuming that list holds, I think it's going to be anyone's game to win that Mirrorball trophy. Every dance matters, which may be why Efron posted that video to show that he's working hard to give us the best performance possible.

Dancing With The Stars continues on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With only a few weeks left in the competition, every performance matters, and I can't wait to see who all we have together on finale night.