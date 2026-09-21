Tom Cruise’s Story About Speeding In A Racecar With His Pregnant Sister On The Days Of Thunder Set Has Me Stressed

If there’s one thing everyone knows about Tom Cruise it’s his crazy stunts. He’s even risked his life for more than one stunt (Anyone remember him on top of the Paramount lots iconic water tower?) So nothing should surprise me. However, Cruise just shared a throwback story about speeding in a racecar with his pregnant sister on the Days of Thunder set and it has me stressed.

The Mission Impossible actor recently stopped by the New Heights podcasts to speak with Jason and Travis Kelce about his upcoming movie Digger. The story came up when Cruise veered from the topic of directing to the Days of Thunder sequel, which had him recalling this crazy story:

I remember you used to be able like — back in the ‘80s, I had – and my sister, I was like, you know, I'm driving around Daytona 200 miles an hour, with these cars, and we had the open helmets, we had the seats and my sister was six months pregnant. I was like, ‘Hey Cass, jump in the car." I was giving my sister a ride. So they get in, and they just hold on to the rails like this. ….

I don’t know if his sister was stressed, but hearing the story sure had me on edge. We all know that Cruise doesn’t fear death when he does stunts for his movies. But I wonder if his sister shares the same adventurous spirit? Or if she’ll visit him for a second lap around the track as the actor continues to live in his sequel era ?

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The Tony Scott film is getting a sequel which will bring the actor back behind the wheel as Cole Trickle. Of course, the actor is excited to get to set, and ready to “get back into that car again.” However, things have changed since the ‘90s, so it’s doubtful that a visitor will get to indulge in the need for speed. This wasn’t the case in 1990 as, according to Cruise, nobody seemed to mind him giving his sister a ride. When he was asked if there were any issues, he said:

No issues! No HR coming in and saying, ‘Wait a second?’

Something tells me HR would have an issue today. Even Cruise confirmed that now you’d have to “sign something” and that they’d be keeping an eye on the speed. Given the change in the industry, the sequel will probably look slightly different behind the scenes. However, don’t let this disappoint you too much as knowing the Top Gun actor the stunts are going to be epic. Hopefully it won’t involve him having to relive that Digger bodysuit experience .

Meanwhile, back in the ‘90s, everyone encouraged Cruise to take his sister for a ride. The actor explained:

[She says,] ‘What do I do?’ [I’m like,] ‘Just hang on. Just hang on. You're going to be good. [It’s] gonna be all right.’ 200 miles an hour going right up against the wall. Go give her a couple of laps. Everyone’s like, ‘That was awesome. Next.’

I’m sure there’s going to be a few scenes in the Days of Thunder sequel that will be just as awesome and have us all on the edge of our seats. However, at this time, details regarding the upcoming movie are scarce. While it’s not yet known if any of the original cast will join, we do know that the upcoming movie will have Anne Hathaway joining Cruise as a racecar owner and engineer. (Apparently, her break after five movies released this year won’t last too long.) Jonathan Levine is set to direct the project and it’s expected to have a 2028 release.

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