Sydney Sweeney Gets Candid About How She Finally Made It In Hollywood After Traveling Back And Forth From Spokane For Years

After booking the role of Cassie on HBO’s massive hit Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney quickly rose to fame. These days, along with acting in some fantastic projects, she's also a fashion icon, a producer and a rising star in Hollywood. However, her life wasn’t always like that, as the actress got candid about bouncing between LA and her hometown Spokane, Washington while trying to break into the industry.

In a new interview with UK-based ES Magazine, Sydney Sweeney opened up about her life and career. After booking a small indie film when she was just 12, she spent the better part of 10 years moving between her hometown in Washington State and Los Angeles, doing audition after audition. While some might have given up after some time, Sweeney was determined, as she noted that failure was not an option when it came to making her dreams come true:

I just never accepted failure. I hated the answer ‘no.’ And I felt a responsibility to my family because I felt like we gave up and sacrificed so much for a dream that a little girl had. And I knew that I had to just keep going and keep working, and keep working really, really hard — work my ass off — because I couldn’t do anything else. I didn’t dream of anything else.

Luckily, of course, Sweeney did not give up. After booking small appearances in movies and shows beginning in 2009, she started recurring in shows such as Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018 before getting her big break in Euphoria, all because she didn’t quit. Even when the going gets tough, Sweeney stuck it out and worked her butt off, which proved to be a pretty good thing.

Sydney Sweeney made sure to say that she worked very hard to get to where she’s at, especially since there’s been a lot of talk about nepo babies. Sweeney emphasized how much she has worked and stated that you have to love what you’re doing, otherwise it’s not worth it:

I wasn’t born and raised into this industry, I went to school, I have many of the same exact experiences as everyday Americans, You gotta want it so bad that you’re gonna work harder and harder and harder every single day. And you’ve gotta love what you do, because if you don’t love it — then it’s not worth it.

The actress has previously opened up about her own family not believing in her Hollywood career, which must have been difficult. However, Sydney Sweeney has proven them wrong, considering the number of awards she's been nominated for, including several Emmys and all the prestigious projects she's been involved in. It just goes to show that hard work is worth it, especially if it’s something you’re passionate about.

Following Euphoria’s success, Sydney Sweeney has taken on other exciting roles, expanding her filmography past the HBO series and being part of other prestigious shows like The White Lotus. Her upcoming rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell will be part of the 2023 movie releases and is expected to come out on December 15. Sweeney is also set to play Julia Carpenter in the highly-anticipated Marvel and Sony film Madame Web, which is set to release in February of 2024. On top of that she also just released the film Reality, which is available with a Max subscription.

Sydney Sweeney has proven herself, and it’s all thanks to her hard work. Even if she didn't necessarily prepare her dad to watch Euphoria, that show really helped kick off her career after years of traveling between her family's hometown and LA. Now, she's thriving, and we can't wait to see what she does next.