Big Brother's Taylor Brown Admits She 'Choked' On Finale Night In More Ways Than One
The runner-up is getting real about her performance.
Big Brother Season 28 runner-up Taylor Brown admits finale night wasn't her best. As the news cycle for the hit CBS reality show winds down on the 2026 TV schedule, she recently opened up about blanking out a couple of times.
Taylor made it clear during the finale she was fine with winning $75,000 as the runner-up, but that doesn't mean she wasn't trying for the grand prize money. She spoke about how her game fell apart in a recent Cameo video, saying she "choked" during the competition and Q&A:
Taylor second-guessing herself in Final HOH Part 3 was particularly painful, because she originally had the correct answer both times. The jury's still out on whether she would've won Big Brother against Drew, but she'd almost certainly have had a stronger argument against him than against Rick Devens.
She also admitted she was rattled during the Q&A, which she previously shared with CinemaBlend was due in part to Angela Murray. Rather than mention some of the things she stated above, she leaned on the idea that she influenced the vote that evicted Lyric Medeiros. Now, having seen parts of the show, she feels like her fellow Houseguests set her up with that question:
Taylor seemed to be in good spirits in the video, which I'm happy to see. The Big Brother experience can take a toll on Houseguests, which is part of the reason the show offers therapy after the game. I wouldn't blame her if she was in her feelings about falling short on finale night, but it seems she is in good spirits and able to laugh about it.
I'm not sure it's any consolation to Taylor, but based on the various comments I've seen from Houseguests after Big Brother Season 28, it doesn't seem as though she had a path to victory. Melody and the Icons seemed solidly locked in on voting Drew if it came down to them, which would've been all he needed to win it all.
All that being said, I empathize with wanting to do what it takes to win Big Brother, and end things knowing you did everything in your power to bring it all home. She can hang her hat on the fact that there have been far worse showings in the finale, and I'm sure we'll see even more in the years to come.
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Re-live all the fun of Big Brother Season 28 with a Paramount+ subscription, or watch a previous season. I'm contemplating revisiting an old-school season, especially with the rumors that an all-star season is on the way for Season 30.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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