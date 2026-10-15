Big Brother's Taylor Brown Admits She 'Choked' On Finale Night In More Ways Than One

Big Brother Season 28 runner-up Taylor Brown admits finale night wasn't her best. As the news cycle for the hit CBS reality show winds down on the 2026 TV schedule, she recently opened up about blanking out a couple of times.

Taylor made it clear during the finale she was fine with winning $75,000 as the runner-up, but that doesn't mean she wasn't trying for the grand prize money. She spoke about how her game fell apart in a recent Cameo video, saying she "choked" during the competition and Q&A:

I choked. I take full responsibility at the idea that I choked on finale night. I second guessed myself when it came to those questions that I had right both times the first time. I second guessed what I should say or do when it came to the Q&A. I choked. And it's crazy because I asked myself what I would be your biggest move? The first thing I said was, 'Standing in these Final 2 seats next to blank.'

Taylor second-guessing herself in Final HOH Part 3 was particularly painful, because she originally had the correct answer both times. The jury's still out on whether she would've won Big Brother against Drew, but she'd almost certainly have had a stronger argument against him than against Rick Devens.

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She also admitted she was rattled during the Q&A, which she previously shared with CinemaBlend was due in part to Angela Murray. Rather than mention some of the things she stated above, she leaned on the idea that she influenced the vote that evicted Lyric Medeiros. Now, having seen parts of the show, she feels like her fellow Houseguests set her up with that question:

They set me up! All season they wanted me to think that it was me! That's ok.

Taylor seemed to be in good spirits in the video, which I'm happy to see. The Big Brother experience can take a toll on Houseguests, which is part of the reason the show offers therapy after the game. I wouldn't blame her if she was in her feelings about falling short on finale night, but it seems she is in good spirits and able to laugh about it.

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I'm not sure it's any consolation to Taylor, but based on the various comments I've seen from Houseguests after Big Brother Season 28, it doesn't seem as though she had a path to victory. Melody and the Icons seemed solidly locked in on voting Drew if it came down to them, which would've been all he needed to win it all.

All that being said, I empathize with wanting to do what it takes to win Big Brother, and end things knowing you did everything in your power to bring it all home. She can hang her hat on the fact that there have been far worse showings in the finale, and I'm sure we'll see even more in the years to come.

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Re-live all the fun of Big Brother Season 28 with a Paramount+ subscription, or watch a previous season. I'm contemplating revisiting an old-school season, especially with the rumors that an all-star season is on the way for Season 30.