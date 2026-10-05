'I Am Completely Disgusted' Taylor Has BIG Opinions About How Angela Reacted During Big Brother's Jury Questioning

Big Brother Season 28 may be over, but the drama amongst its competitors hasn't exactly settled down. The season's runner-up, Taylor Brown, called out Angela Murray for a lack of "decorum" during the finale. After the show wrapped up its run on the 2026 TV schedule, Taylor told CinemaBlend about how the returning Houseguest really threw her off during the jury questions.

I had a chance to talk to Taylor about finale night and was curious as to whether she could see the jury as she addressed their questions. She confirmed that was indeed the case, which led to her calling out the former Season 26 Houseguest:

Oh my God, and I wish I was not able to! Honestly, throughout the whole thing, and I'm gonna say it: Miss Angela, I am completely disgusted with the way in which you presented yourself. You had absolutely no decorum and no respect for two people who are arguably doing the most important thing in their lives at that moment, because that's a life-changing amount of money.

Big Brother fans also noticed Angela was animated during the jury segment, frequently shaking her head no or making big reactions with her face in view of both contestants. To be candid, a few Houseguests participated in this, but none as frequently as her.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I originally asked Taylor the question because I wondered if that impacted her responses at all, as she stumbled over words at times. She confirmed my assumption but added that this wasn't different than some of the behavior she witnessed while playing the game:

To see every time I would start talking [she's frowning]. But then Devens starts talking [she smiles]. That hurts, and that is a prime example of what I went through in this house all season.

Taylor added that Angela's antics were unnecessary because she already knew she was likely getting second place to Rick Devens. While Big Brother legends might not have appreciated his win, she told CinemaBlend that his victory was well-deserved, and she wasn't upset about losing at all.

What she was disappointed about was how Angela treated her big moment as well as how personal it felt. Taylor said the blowback got into her head and led to a sloppier Final Two speech than she would've liked:

Sit there, be respectful, listen, and at least acknowledge that somebody is trying because it did trip me up.

Just weeks prior, Angela told CinemaBlend she prided herself on not being the center of attention in Big Brother 28. Despite that wish, she had a few notable blowout arguments, some of which aired on TV. Her showdown with Jason De Puy, as well as her screaming at Haley Thogmartin, both received a lot of attention.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Brother viewers may question Angela's actions against Taylor, as it wouldn't be the first time she showed a distaste for her fellow Houseguest. She frequently took jabs at her gameplay, and at one point, asked the Crossovers if they could give Taylor an "awful week" when they were in power.

It does make me question the necessity of whether the Houseguests should see their fellow jury members, because it feels like Angela just created a new way for a Houseguest to "poison" the jury, as it were. Making faces during anyone's public speaking would be frowned upon in polite society, so I question what place it has in whether someone should win Big Brother.

All this to say, Taylor is happy she won $75,000 and is hoping to continue her career on reality TV beyond Big Brother. We'll see what shows are interested, and what Angela might have to say in response to the runner-up now that she's speaking out.