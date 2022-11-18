Taylor Swift Addresses Ticketmaster Fiasco And How She Feels About The Sale, Shares Her Hope For Disappointed Fans

Call it what you want, but it seems safe to say at this point that the rush to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets was a complete fiasco. Ticketmaster crashed when demand was higher than anybody behind the sales seemingly prepared for, which has resulted in a lot of frustration that fans haven't been afraid to share in the days since. Now, Swift herself has addressed how she feels about the disaster, and why she still has hopes for those who are disappointed about the situation.

The singer-songwriter-actress took to Instagram with a lengthy Story to address the situation and how she feels "extremely protective" of her fans, and originally went the Ticketmaster route "SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality" of fans' experience. She revealed that it has been "excruciating" for her to watch the situation with no way to fix it, and noted that it's "difficult" for her to "trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties."

Swift went on to say that she's not going to make excuses because she and her team repeatedly asked if Ticketmaster could handle the inevitable demand for tickets to her first concert tour in some time. She shared that it "really pisses her off" that the 2.4 million people who got tickets had to go through such a stressful process. She capped off the message with her hope:

And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.

While 2.4 million people getting tickets is impressive and record-setting for Ticketmaster, the experience wasn't a smooth one for her fans who wanted to see her in concert, and Swift herself was clearly disappointed. She announced the "Eras Tour" back in October for Summer 2023, shortly after the release of Midnights as her tenth studio album, meaning that fans had been having a pretty great month with the prospect of scoring tickets to see her live, undoubtedly making the fiasco feel all the worse.

You can check out Taylor Swift's full Story from start to finish here:

(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

While there was no disaster bad enough that the Eras Tour has to be cancelled, the excitement was particularly high since Taylor Swift hasn't toured since 2018, when she usually toured every year or so in earlier days of her career. The "Lover Fest" tour that was supposed to start in early April of 2020 and last until August of that year had to be cancelled due to COVID. With the Eras Tour starting on March 17, 2023, just over three years will have passed since her previous tour had been schedule to begin.

Admittedly, there was some stress from Taylor Swift fans even before the Ticketmaster emergency, but concert dates wreaking havoc on one bride's plans definitely isn't on the scale of what caused problems for the 2.4 million who got tickets and the countless others who didn't! While the Eras Tour made the list of Taylor Swift events for Swifties to look forward to, some of those Swifties will be out of luck when it comes to seeing her live.

If you want to enjoy some Taylor Swift content from home, however, you can do so streaming with a Netflix subscription. The Miss Americana documentary that dropped some reveals about Swift is available, as is a taped version of her Reputation stadium tour from 2018.

