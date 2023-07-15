Taylor Swift Officially Added 'Long Live' To The Eras Tour Setlist, And The Swiftie Reactions Are Giving Me Major Chills

If you’re a longtime Swiftie, chances are you know how much “Long Live” means to Taylor Swift and her fans. It’s one of the singer’s sweetest tunes, as it was written for her band and fans as a tribute. With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) out in the world, after she announced the album release during a show in May , Swift has been showing more love to the songs on that album during her Eras Tour. Now, I'm getting chills seeing footage from her Friday show in Denver, Colorado, where “Long Live” officially joined the tour’s setlist.

The tour is split up into sections, in which the songstress focuses on playing songs from the album of a specific time and has a stunning Eras outfit to go with each. For all the dates prior, she comes out in a big purple ball gown just to sing “Enchanted,” before leaving the stage and changing into her Red era outfit. But last night, she stayed in the dress to play “Long Live” too. Check out the moment, via TikTok along with a fan's totally relatable caption:

Taylor Swift sort of faked out fans by briefly walking away from the audience after “Enchanted,” before looking back, putting her guitar on and speaking directly to concertgoers about her love for them. She thanked the fans for all the “support” they’ve shown Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) over the past week, especially since it is part of the artist’s continued effort to “reclaim” her music. You can check out Taylor Swift playing the full song below, and the crowd collectively sings along:

Denver getting to see “Long Live” live while Taylor Swift was in her Speak Now dress marks the third time the singer has done so in the tour, making it clear that it’s here to stay now. And no, it wasn’t one of the Eras' surprise songs , because there’s a separate section of the concert where Taylor Swift sits at a piano and plays two tracks not on the setlist. During Denver Night 1, she played “Picture To Burn” from her debut album and “Timeless,” which is one of the vault songs she just released last week on her latest album.

It looked like an absolutely magical moment during the evening, and dare I say, the crowd was “wonderstruck” over the 33-year-old Grammy winner playing “Long Live” for the crowd. I have absolute goosebumps at this video of Swifties collectively pointing at Taylor Swift as she sings the line “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you.” Check it:

But with all the excitement, we do have to give a moment of silence for the Swifties who have already seen the Eras Tour and didn’t get to see the fan-favorite song sung by Ms. Taylor live prior to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) coming out. As one fan lamented: