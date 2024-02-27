Taylor Swift's Camp Has Responded To Accusations Her Dad Assaulted Photographers In Australia
The incident allegedly took place early Tuesday morning.
Taylor Swift has been incredibly busy as of late, and I’m not referring to the various appearances she made at Kansas City Chiefs games to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. She’s currently embarking on the international leg of the Eras Tour and most recently performed seven shows across Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. All the while, a situation involving Swift’s father, Scott, has cropped up, as the patriarch has been accused of assaulting photographers while in the Land Down Under. Now, Taylor’s camp has issued a response to the accusations.
It was recently reported that a 51-year-old man was supposedly assaulted by a 71-year-old man during the early Tuesday morning hours. The alleged incident is said to have occurred at Neutral Bay Wharf as Taylor was leaving a yacht. Scott Swift was not specifically named by local authorities as the supposed assailant. In the aftermath, Team Swift shared a statement with Page Six:
One of the photographers at the center of the incident is Ben McDonald, who accused the Grammy winner’s dad of causing him harm. As McDonald put it, the reported incident left him with “a sore chop and a bruised ego.” The paparazzo discussed his account of the situation, which was shared with News.com.au. He described the purported moment he was near the "Willow" singer as follows:
Ultimately, Ben McDonald did not require any medical treatment. The man – who runs Matrix photo agency – stated that he found the situation to be a “shock.” He believes it was all unnecessary, as “security had it under control.” McDonald also stated that he’ll “leave it in the police’s hands now.”
It’s said that around the time the purported assault occurred, Taylor Swift and her dad were celebrating after her final show in Sydney. By all accounts, her time in Australia was incredibly eventful ahead of this reported situation. She performed in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who yelled “Sydney” while she sang “Blank Space.” Also present was Travis Kelce, who pitched in during the tour by handing out guitar picks to fans. (That’s a task that’s usually reserved for Scott.) Taylor and Kelce also took a trip to the Sydney Zoo, and PETA later criticized them for not visiting a sanctuary instead.
As of this writing, Taylor Swift -- who's been showing love to her international fans -- and her brood have departed Australia, and she’s making her way to Singapore for the next portion of her tour. Time will tell if or when further details on this situation allegedly involving her father will emerge.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
