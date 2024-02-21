That Time Taylor Swift, Class Act, Literally Emptied Her Pricey Handbag And Gave It To Drive-Away Dolls' Geraldine Viswanathan For Free

If you only know a few things about Taylor Swift, you’re likely aware that she’s a super famous singer-songwriter whose Eras Tour broke Ticketmaster , that she’s dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , and that when attending events like the Grammys she pulls out all the fashion stops. But, did you know that Swift is also known for being quite generous, and not just with her gabillions of adoring fans, but people she meets while just going about her Taylor Swift business? Apparently, the lady is a real class act, because she once emptied her handbag and gave it to Drive-Away Dolls actress Geraldine Viswanathan …for free.

What Happened When Taylor Swift Gave Geraldine Viswanathan Her Purse?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve certainly spent an inordinate amount of time wondering what it must be like to be just famous enough that you get to hang out with unbelievably famous people from time to time. Geraldine Viswanathan has built up quite an on-screen resume for herself in less than a decade, with starring roles on underrated TV series like Miracle Workers , and in movies like Blockers, The Broken Hearts Gallery and Drive-Away Dolls. The star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently, and revealed that a chance encounter with the one and only Ms. Swift left her with a new, pricey purse:

A post shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers (@latenightseth) A photo posted by on

“I got this for free. You can take it.” Oh, boy. Y’all? I think it’s possible that kinder words have never been spoken. I’ve watched that clip several times now, and I’m not lying when I say that I got a chill down my spine and tears came to my eyes. Where is Taylor Swift right now? I want to hug her and, you know…compliment every single thing she’s wearing.

OK, let’s be clear here. I doubt that this is something that will work with the corset dress aficionado every time, even if someone does happen to compliment an item she got for free. But, you know, I really love that she was immediately willing to hand over something that Viswanathan liked, seeing as how she didn’t even pay for it.

Also, it’s not like the rumored Deadpool 3 star would have been carrying a free purse that was from Target or something. I can’t tell what kind of bag it is from the photo that was shown, but this is the woman who wore over $60K worth of clothing and accessories to the Super Bowl . Believe you me, that purse is pricey, and probably worth as much as the GDP of a small country.

Listen, everyone! If The Tortured Poets Department singer offers you something she’s wearing/carrying that she got for free, take it! It could fund your retirement!