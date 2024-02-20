I Just Found Out Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Cost Over $60K And I'm Shook
Loving him was red.
Taylor Swift may not have had any control over how much she was shown on the broadcast of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games this season, but she certainly knew people were watching. The self-proclaimed mastermind puts thought into everything she does, and you better believe that includes her fashion choices. From her Reputation-coded outfits to her hottest streetwear looks, the Eras Tour star is always at the top of her fashion game, and she’s apparently not afraid to drop some dough in those efforts. Swift kept it pretty casual for the Super Bowl, but I was shocked to learn that the ensemble still cost over $60,000.
To watch Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce help his team secure the overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift adorned a black Dion Lee corset top and bedazzled Area jeans, per Page Six. She topped the fit with a Wear by Erin Andrews bomber jacket, which wasn’t the first time she did a solid for the NFL reporter. However, it was actually her jewelry that raised the value of her look, with the priciest piece allegedly being a $19,950 ruby bracelet from Shay.
Including the bracelet, here’s the breakdown of Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl LVIII outfit:
- Dion Lee corset: $720
- Area jeans: $695
- Wear by Erin Andrews bomber jacket: $130
- Shay ruby stretch bracelet: $19,950
- Shay ruby eternity band: $5,660
- Shay ruby necklace: $5,420
- Stephanie Gottlieb tennis choker: $7,500
- Stephanie Gottlieb “87” necklace: $4,250
- Judith Leiber football clutch: $4,495
- Retrouvai ruby ring: $3,210
- Jacquie Aiche diamond ear cuff: $6,500
The artist’s ensemble apparently included even more jewels from Vrai, The Last Line and Shahia Karimi to push the price tag over $60K. That is some serious cash, but hey, her boyfriend was in the Super Bowl, what do you expect?
You have to love how themed her outfit was, too. In addition to the Chiefs jacket, “87” necklace (Travis Kelce’s jersey number), and football clutch, she chose a number of rubies to add pops of Chiefs red — kind of like when she lit up the arena in red and gold when she sang “End Game” as one of her Eras Tour surprise songs in Argentina with Kelce in attendance.
It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift would go all out for the big game, putting thought into her look despite the fact that she had rushed back to the U.S. from Japan, where she was performing on the international leg of her tour. The “Style” singer has been making headlines all season with her choices, including her puffer jacket from Kristen Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Swift even caught the attention of Elmo with her furry red coat one week, and you know she had to look her best for all those viral moments, like when she chugged a beer on the jumbotron like a champ.
In the end, it goes without saying that Taylor Swift looked amazing as she cheered on Travis Kelce from his family’s suite. Even though football season is over and there won’t be any more gameday looks to break down, there are plenty of projects for Swifties to look forward to, including the upcoming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), which will be available to stream March 15 with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
