The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, with the studio regularly producing both movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds' title character into the shared universe. There are countless rumors about what might be coming with that blockbuster, and a new Deadpool 3 post has some fans convinced a pop star is in the cast.

Since what we know about Deadpool 3 is so limited, there are a number of theories circulating online about the project. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine helped to clear some things up, but not everything. For months now fans have been theorizing that Taylor Swift might be playing Dazzler, although she hasn't been included in the official Deadpool 3 cast list yet. A new promotional post for the blockbuster on Facebook has added fuel to that fire, check it out below:

How cute is that? Clearly the marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be comedy-heavy, and focus on the relationship between its two leading characters. Although following Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, her name has basically become synonymous with friendship bracelets at this point. So the Dazzler rumors will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Of course, this is no guarantee that Swift will actually be appearing in Deadpool 3. The marketing department might have simply seen how popular the friendship bracelets have been over the past year, and wanted to put a Deadpool spin on the fad. Only time will tell.

The chatter surrounding Taylor Swift and Dazzler can be traced all the way back to X-Men: Apocalypse. A Dazzler album is shown when the cast is in the mall, with her likeness really resembling Swift. Fans got excited once that character was included in Dark Phoenix, but the pop star didn't play the role.

The chatter surrounding Swift's possible inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine has also been so loud thanks to her close friendship with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Given this personal relationship, the possibility of her playing Dazzler felt all the more likely-- especially since the franchise has a penchant for poking fun at pop culture and the superhero genre as a whole.

There are countless questions about Deadpool 3, and with the multiverse in play it seems like just about anything could happen during its runtime. There are rumors about a number of huge celebrity returns, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, and more. Hopefully more information will come sooner rather than later, as we get close to the movie's release.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. While we wait for more information check out the 2024 movie release dates.