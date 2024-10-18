After Taylor Swift Dropped A Fun TikTok About The Eras Tour's Return, I'm Thinking About Swifties' Theories Surrounding Her Potentially Announcing Reputation In Miami

Alright, Swifties, it’s time to get hyped and put those clown noses back on, because the Eras Tour is back! Taylor Swift is returning to the stage in Miami tonight, October 18, and she dropped the most epic and fun TikTok to celebrate it. However, along with being thrilled about the concert’s return to North America, I’m also thinking about all the theories swirling around the fact that she might also announce the re-recording of Reputation at her first Florida show.

Taylor Swift Posted An Epic TikTok To Celebrate The Eras Tour’s Return

When it comes to Swift’s upcoming events , to me, the final leg of the Eras Tour is the most exciting one on the docket at the moment. She started the celebration of this milestone by announcing The Official Eras Tour Book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’s vinyl and CD editions. Now, she’s got her hype music on as she struts into Miami’s stadium with her cat in hand:

The caption reads “Back in the office… 😎,” and the song “WATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” is playing in the background. Plus, notably, Swift isn’t that active on TikTok, so when she drops one, it feels monumental and important. With that in mind, this epic video has reminded me that some convincing theories are floating around regarding the idea that she could potentially announce and/or release Reputation (Taylor’s Version) tonight.

Fans Think There’s A Chance She Might Announce Something In Miami

It's time to put on our tin foil hats and do some conspiring because there are some very convincing theories regarding the notion that Swift could be doing more than just putting on her show in Miami. Yep, that’s right. Of course, Swifties think she could announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) tonight, and I have to say, the evidence is pretty convincing.

For example, in @audreymartha’s viral TikTok that speculated that this announcement could happen in Miami on October 18, she cited the fact that both Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas decided to delay the releases of their new projects from the 18th to later in the year…that’s one wild coincidence if you ask me…

Then, @carter_swift posted a three-minute viral TikTok breaking down a handful of theories that point to something Rep-related possibly happening tonight.

He started by noting that Swift has been wearing a whole bunch of plaid recently. That is a pattern she wore a lot when she was in her first Rep era, and we know she loves to use her clothes to hint at what’s coming. She was also carrying a purse during a night out that featured two snakes and the letter “R” on it.

Also, he noted that GMA did a story about the possibility of this album getting announced, and the pop star is known for revealing projects on the morning show.

Finally, he threw it back to the TTPD pop-up that happened in LA earlier this year, and put up a screenshot of a prop globe that a pin placed on Florida. Of course, that could just be a reference to the song “Florida!!!” that’s on her newest album. However, when it comes to Swift it’s always possible that it alludes to whatever is coming next.

Now, I know we’ve been clowning over Swift potentially using her surprise song set or the Reputation portion of the concert to announce the long-awaited (Taylor’s Version) of the album for a very, very long time.

We thought she might announce Rep news at the 100th Eras show, and when the Eras Tour movie came out, there were theories that she was dropping some Reputation hints with it. Well, it’s been months since the 100th show and over a year since the concert film (which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription ) came out in theaters. So, when theories about this album resurface, it feels a bit like the boy who cried wolf.

However, one of these days we’ll be right. And between Swift’s hype video and these theories that I’m honestly on board with, I think we all need to be “...Ready For It,” because the Rep games might begin soon.