Jason Kelce Did Not Confirm The Rumors About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, Here's Why

Within the past week, rumors have been floating around that Taylor Swift may be newly (and quietly) dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce . These rumors came after the football player previously shared that he attended the Eras Tour over the summer. While there he attempted to shoot his shot with the singer by taking part in the friendship bracelet-making trend and trying to give her one with his number on it. However, he didn’t get a chance to meet her. When his brother Jason Kelce was asked about the possible romance, his response went viral, but it was taken out of context.

Jason Kelce, who is a player for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been asked about the rumors twice in the past week. Let’s break down what’s going on there.

What Did Jason Kelce Say About The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Rumors?

The first time Jason Kelce was asked about his brother and Taylor Swift happened last week, to which he shared that he “cannot comment” and that he doesn’t really know “what’s going on there.” Travis Kelce’s brother was then asked about it again while on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP on Wednesday morning:

It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world, having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening.

What initially happened was that the first portion of Jason Kelce’s comments went viral without the end of the quote where he shared that he was “joking.” Oftentimes sarcasm doesn’t translate well to pull quotes and numerous outlets reported the “100% true” part without touching on Kelce’s full comments. Between the two interviews Jason Kelce did where he was asked about his brother’s connection with the singer, he basically said the same thing: he doesn’t know, and he doesn’t think it's his place to comment on Travis’ love life.

What Are The Rumors Between Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce?

One week ago, the gossip site Deuxmoi shared that it received an anonymous tip that Taylor Swift was “quietly hanging out” with Travis Kelce and had seen him when she was in New York City a few weeks prior. The dating rumors followed Travis sharing on the New Heights podcast a month prior about feeling “a little butt hurt” after he attempted to meet her while he was attending the Eras Tour. He said he had hoped to meet her, and he claimed the response he got was that “she doesn’t meet anybody,” which he admitted he took “personal.”

Is it possible that Swift heard about Travis Kelce’s crush through the grapevine and approached him after she was touring? Maybe. It’s also possible that there are no grounds for these rumors at all. There’s currently just not enough information to confirm or deny the whole thing. However, we can confirm that there are a lot of upcoming Taylor Swift dates to get excited about, starting with the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert film, which hits theaters on October 13.