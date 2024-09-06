Taylor Swift's Red Thigh High Boots Are Going Viral, And Swifties Think They Might Be A Reputation Reference

Swiftie clowns unite, because it’s time to theorize about the re-release of Reputation again. Out of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , the discourse surrounding the (Taylor’s Version) of her sixth album has been wild, and it feels like we’ve been waiting ages for it. Now, while we still don’t know when the project will drop, Swifties are pointing out that her first game-day look of the NFL season – which included some epic red thigh-high boots – might be a Rep reference.

When Taylor Swift showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce , she was rocking a denim set and a pair of stunning red thigh-high boots (which you can see below). Now, could she have just wanted to rock some incredible shoes with her denim tank top and shorts? Sure. However, do some Swifties think that’s all it was? No.

While the Eras Tour is on a break, and Swifties are still reeling from the surprise song Rep tease of Swift playing “I Did Something Bad” without announcing the album’s re-release, the clowning hasn’t stopped.

Over on X, @nola_swiftie posted two screenshots – one of the pop star in a golf cart headed up to her box at Kelce’s September 5 game and the other from one of Swift’s best music videos “Look What You Made Me Do” – and wrote:

Thigh high red boots, huh?

As you can see in the image below, Swift’s game-day shoes sure do look like the boots she wore in the Reputation music video:

Now, it’s certainly possible that this is just a coincidence. Lots of folks in the comments on the post seem to think she simply wanted to wear these boots. Plus, whether they're a Rep reference or not, they were fitting as the Chiefs' colors are red and gold.

However, the 23 thousand likes and quite a few reposts show that there are lots of Swifties buying into this theory as some of them commented:

No eras show oh don’t worry first game of the season….. OH HERE WE GO AGAIN THE REP TV CLOWNS IN MY HEAD!!!! - @Oscar_Ivann

why does she do this 😂😂😂 she knows if she gives swifties an inch they dont go a mile, we go to to the moon 😂 drop rep Tv already 😂 -@laur_mariex3

I think I’ve seen these boots before….. - @ReadyForBritt

THE REPUTATION BOOOOOOOOOOOTS - @RepIsNext

Red boots , look what you made me ,it’s official reputation tv is coming this month - @Rickymidnights

She’s looking very ‘Reputation’ tonight 👀 #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #RepTV #TaylorSwift - @LindsayClein

Of course, Swifties are known to clown about every little detail Taylor Swift gives us, therefore this speculation isn’t surprising. We’ve been trying to figure out when Reputation will be released for about a year now, and those theories have proven to be false, so it’s hard to say if these boots are a hint or not.

However, there’s no denying that they are at the very least Rep-coded.

Those statement thigh-high boots are bold and it’s hard to not compare them to Swift’s iconic shoes from her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. So, whether they mean Reputation is coming soon or not, they’re fierce and I love that they evoke her sixth album’s energy.

All this is to say, we always need to be on our toes as Swifties, because you never know what is hinting at her next project, especially when it comes to Rep. As Taylor Swift herself said: “There will be no explanation, there will just be reputation.”